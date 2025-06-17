Fife College launches book Winning Voices to celebrate 20 years of Ian Rankin Scholarship

Sir Ian Rankin, world-renowned author of the famous Rebus series of books, recently visited Fife College to present scholarships to students and mark the 20th anniversary of his annual student scholarship.

To celebrate this special anniversary year, Fife College has revealed its first book, Winning Voices, to mark 20 years of the Ian Rankin Creative Writing Scholarship, which has supported 60 students over the two decades.

Winning Voices is a compelling collection of short stories, poems, and scripts written by past scholarship winners, all of whom were shortlisted and chosen by Ian to receive the annual award.

Each year, Ian has generously dedicated his time to reading and critiquing the entries, providing insightful feedback to the winners, and attending the annual award presentations in person.

The launch of the new book took place during a special event at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus, where Ian also presented the latest Ian Rankin Creative Writing Scholarships to the 2025 winners: Elise Hunter, Tomas Stuart, and Mia Munro. Each recipient received a £600 scholarship award, along with a signed copy of Midnight and Blue, Ian’s latest book, launched last October.

Ian was welcomed to the event by James Thomson, Deputy Principal, who invited Ian to cut a celebration cake to mark the occasion.

Sir Ian Rankin said:

“Meeting the student winners in person is a real highlight – it’s always inspiring to hear about their work, their influences and their ambitions. Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many talented individuals, and I’m proud to have given them a helping hand via the scholarship. “I thoroughly enjoy reading the entries every year, and I am always extremely impressed by the high quality of submissions. I am delighted to see this year the winning entries gathered together to create a book, Winning Voices, which I fully support. This new Fife College book will enable so many more people to enjoy the students’ work while supporting future students to achieve their goals.”

Cyber Security student Tomas Stuart, from Lochgelly, said:

“This was my third time entering, and I’ve always wanted to get into writing, so I’m really proud to have got here. “I couldn’t believe it when I got the email saying I’d won. I’ve been working on a novel for a couple of years now, and this is the first proper short story I’ve written. “Winning the scholarship is a big step. When I start getting in touch with agents, I’ll be able to say I’ve won a competition – and that my work’s been published too.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said: