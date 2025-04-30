Fife College retrain electricians with specialist EV course

Electricians across Scotland can future-proof their careers with affordable, industry-leading training in electric vehicle (EV) charge point installation. This course provides electricians with high-quality training at a significantly reduced cost, equipping them with the skills needed for the growing EV sector.

Fife College is offering qualified electricians the opportunity to further their training with the City & Guilds EV Charging Domestic Installation Qualification (2921-34 Level 3) Award course for just £135 through its support from Shell UK. This initiative is part of Shell UK’s wider ambition to support 15,000 people into jobs, with a focus on the energy transition, by 2035. Fife college is one of three initial Energy Transition Skills Hubs focused on supporting skills development, aiming to support around 5,000 learners collectively

Iain Hawker, Assistant Principal: Enterprise & Partnerships at Fife College, said:

“As we transition towards a greener future, the demand for skilled electricians in EV charge point installation has never been greater. At Fife College, we are committed to equipping professionals with the expertise needed to meet this demand.

“Our partnership with Shell UK enables us to offer high-quality training at an accessible price, ensuring electricians can seize new opportunities in the rapidly expanding EV sector.”

Anthony Harte, Head of Social Impact at Shell UK said:

“Shell UK has a long history of supporting skills programmes at Fife College. This new EV course is part of our growing portfolio with the college; only last year we opened the Energy Transition Hub at the Rosyth campus, providing learners with qualifications in renewable systems.”

“The demand for energy transition skills continues to grow and this partnership is playing vital role in our aim to support 15,000 people into jobs with a focus on the energy transition, by 2035.”

The need for skilled electricians capable of installing and maintaining Electric Vehicle (EV) ChargePoint’s is rapidly increasing.

By the end of December 2024, there were more than 1.3 million fully electric cars on UK roads, with EV sales accounting for almost 20% of all new vehicle registrations. This shift in the automotive industry has created an urgent need for a skilled workforce to support the expansion of EV charging infrastructure.

Electricians trained in EV ChargePoint installation will play a critical role in meeting that need, ensuring the UK’s infrastructure keeps pace with the rise in EV ownership as the nation works towards the Government target of 300,000 public EV charge points by 2030.

Already, the UK boasts 73,699 public charge points across 37,011 locations, alongside 850,000 private charge points installed at homes and workplaces.

The course is being delivered at Fife College’s Glenrothes Campus, and the first course dates are 3 and 4 June 2025. The course aims to provide the necessary practical skills and understanding required to safely design and install EV charging systems in domestic and small commercial settings. The City & Guilds qualification meets the highest standards and aligns with evolving sector demands.

Through Fife College’s relationship with Shell UK, this specialist training is being made even more accessible to electricians.