Fife College students gear up to represent Scotland at WorldSkills UK National Finals

Twelve talented Fife College students have been recognised with ExxonMobil Scholarships, sharing a total of £5,000 to support their studies and future aspirations.

Now in its second year, the ExxonMobil School of Care, Health, Science and Wellbeing Scholarship makes a meaningful impact by helping students access vital resources that enhance their learning experience.

The scholarship was launched in 2024 to mark a significant safety milestone at ExxonMobil’s Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP), which reached 10,000 days without a Lost Time Injury. In recognition of this achievement, and to reinforce their commitment to supporting the local community, ExxonMobil generously pledged £10,000 over two years to fund scholarships for Fife College students pursuing careers in care, health, science, and wellbeing.

These awards enable students to invest in training, equipment, and personal development, supporting their success both academically and professionally. They are awarded to full-time students who demonstrate dedication to their studies and career goals, particularly those overcoming personal or financial challenges.

Sarah Polspoel, Process Manager at Fife Ethylene Plant, attended the recent awards ceremony at Fife College’s Dunfermline Campus to congratulate the recipients and celebrate their achievements personally.

Speaking at the event, Sarah shared her admiration for the recipients:

“The stories we’ve heard today are genuinely inspiring. These students are juggling studies, work, and personal responsibilities, yet they remain focused and driven. It’s a privilege to support individuals who are so committed to improving both their own lives and the lives of others. Their resilience and determination truly embody what it means to be part of a strong, supportive community.”

One of this year’s recipients, Sintija Ruskule from Dunfermline, who is studying HNC Fitness, Health and Exercise, said:

“Winning this scholarship honestly means so much to me. It’s not just about the money – it feels like a message telling me, ‘You’re on the right path – keep going.’

“I plan to use the money in two ways: first, to take a sport psychology course, which I believe is key in understanding how mindset and fitness go hand in hand. Second, I’ll invest in basic home equipment to start offering online coaching to those who may not feel confident joining fitness classes or don’t have access.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to ExxonMobil for their support and generosity in funding this scholarship. These awards give our students the confidence and opportunity to grow, develop, and pursue careers that will have a real impact in our communities. It’s fantastic to see the difference this support makes, especially for those overcoming personal challenges, and we’re proud to work in partnership with a local employer so committed to education and the future of Fife.”

Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, is one of the largest college scholarship programmes in Scotland, awarding thousands of pounds each year to support students, develop opportunities, open doors, and transform lives.