Finalists announced for first industry awards for end point assessment organisations

The EPA Awards celebrates the achievements of end point assessment organisations in the past year.

The inaugural awards will take place during lunch at the EPA 2022 Conference, Awards and Exhibition on 19 May at Warwick Conferences.

The Federation’s chief executive, Tom Bewick, said:

“We’re delighted that for these inaugural awards we have received so many entries dedicated to celebrating the achievements of end point assessment organisations. All the entries are of a really high standard and demonstrate the commitment of our EPAO members to high-quality assessment practices being available to apprentices, employers and the wider FE sector.

“The awards also marks the crucial point when the majority of EPAOs in the marketplace are now being properly regulated by one of the statutory bodies, like Ofqual. We’re moving to a new system where only the very best organisations will be able to continue to offer end-point assessment services in future. Our annual conference for EPAOs and these awards is key, therefore, in helping to develop this evolving regulated community; and ensuring we build a high-trust culture of continuous improvement and success.”

I am also immensely proud of how our members have risen to the challenges brought about by the pandemic. We look forward to celebrating their success as an industry on 19 May.”

The finalists are:

MULTI STANDARDS EPAO OF THE YEAR (SME)

FutureQuals

1st for EPA

Occupational Awards Limited

Professional Assessment Limited

MULTI STANDARDS EPAO OF THE YEAR (50 + PEOPLE ON PAYROLL)

NCFE

Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

Training Qualifications UK

Innovate Awarding

City & Guilds

BEST COLLABORATION TO DELIVER EPA SERVICES

NCFE

Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

Occupational Awards Limited

City & Guilds

Innovate Awarding

Pearson

SPECIALIST SECTOR EPAO OF THE YEAR

Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM)

The IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry)

1st4sport Qualifications

SFJ Awards

FDQ

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group

Construction EPA Company

Elite Awarding

Note: The Federation of Awarding Bodies is the collective voice of the awarding and assessment industry. Our membership includes over 110 recognised awarding organisations. A list of our regulated members can be found here.

