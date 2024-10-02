Finalists announced for prestigious Access to Higher Education (HE) Celebration event

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group is gearing up for a spectacular awards evening dedicated to celebrating all that is Access to Higher Education.

The Access to HE Celebration evening, will be held on Thursday 7 November at the iconic Library of Birmingham. This prestigious event will honour the exceptional accomplishments of AIM’s Access to HE learners by presenting the Brian May Learner Awards. Additionally, it will celebrate the outstanding contributions of the many colleges and training provides that deliver AIM’s Access to HE Diplomas.

Celebrating learner success

We are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2024 Brian May Access to HE Learner Awards which recognise the exceptional success and achievements of learners during the 2023-24 academic year.

The annual awards honour students studying AIM Access to Higher Education Diplomas in England and Wales, spotlighting outstanding academic performance and unwavering dedication to learning.

The ten finalists have each secured a £600 bursary from AIM to support them in their ongoing studies and have received an invitation to the celebration event in Birmingham in November. The overall winners of each category, Outstanding Academic Achievement and Outstanding Commitment to Study, will also be presented with a trophy and will be submitted to the prestigious national Keith Fletcher Memorial Awards.

The finalists are:

Outstanding Academic Achievement

Learners successful in this category have excelled in their academic study by producing assessed work of a consistently outstanding quality whilst on their Access to HE course.

Elizabeth Histed – Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Holly Lloyd – Heart of Worcestershire College

Jamielee Hayes – Cheshire College South and West

Julie Pringle – Heart of Worcestershire College

Nicola Hood – Cheshire College South and West

Outstanding Commitment to Study

Learners in this category have shown evidence of outstanding commitment to their Access to HE studies, perhaps in the face of difficult and challenging personal circumstances, having made an inspirational journey which demonstrates the life transforming power of learning, individual achievement beyond standard expectations, or clear evidence of extra effort above and beyond that which would normally be required of a student.

Ashanna Morrall – Macclesfield College

Jordan Badger – South & City College Birmingham

Lia Bell – Derby College Group

Lydia Dawson – Heart of Worcestershire College

Nahily Getu – Cheshire College South and West

Centre of the Year celebrations

We are also pleased to unveil the finalists for the Access to HE Centre of the Year award. This category recognises centres who have demonstrated excellence in how they recruit and support learners on their Access to HE programme.

The finalists are:

Derby College

Exeter College

Macclesfield College

South & City College Birmingham

All finalists have been invited to the celebration event in Birmingham in November, and one organisation will be crowned the 2024 Access to HE Centre of the Year.