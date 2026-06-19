First Intuition achieves B Corp™ certification as ESG expectations grow across the skills sector

First Intuition has become a certified B Corp™ organisation, achieving a verified score of 114 and highlighting the growing importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles across the education and skills sector.

The accountancy and finance training provider achieved the certification following an assessment of its governance, environmental performance, treatment of employees, community impact and customer outcomes.

B Corp™ certification is awarded to organisations that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Businesses must achieve a minimum score of 80 points to qualify. First Intuition’s score of 114 significantly exceeds this threshold.

The achievement comes at a time when ESG expectations are increasing across the skills landscape, with employers, learners, investors and government stakeholders placing greater emphasis on social impact, sustainability and responsible business practices.

First Intuition believes training providers have an important role to play not only in developing skills and qualifications, but also in helping to shape future business leaders and creating positive outcomes for learners, employers and communities.

Martin Taylor, CEO of First Intuition, said:

“Achieving B Corp™ certification is a significant milestone for First Intuition and recognition of the values that have been embedded throughout the organisation for many years.

“While we are proud of the certification itself, what matters most is what it represents. As training providers, we have a responsibility that extends beyond delivering qualifications. We help shape careers, support social mobility, develop future business leaders and contribute to the communities we serve.

“ESG is becoming increasingly important across the education and skills sector. Employers are asking more questions about the values and impact of the organisations they work with, while learners increasingly want to study with organisations that align with their own expectations around sustainability, inclusion and social responsibility.”

The certification reflects a broad range of initiatives already established across the organisation, including investment in employee wellbeing and development, support for social mobility initiatives, community engagement activities, environmental commitments and strong governance practices.

Unlike many accreditations that focus on a single area, B Corp™ provides a holistic assessment of an organisation’s overall impact. The framework evaluates how businesses create value for all stakeholders, rather than focusing solely on financial performance.

The achievement also aligns with wider changes taking place across the accountancy profession, where ESG reporting, sustainability disclosure and responsible business practices are becoming increasingly important considerations for employers and future finance professionals.

As one of the UK’s leading accountancy and finance training providers, First Intuition works with thousands of learners and hundreds of employers each year. The organisation believes training providers are uniquely placed to help develop not only technical expertise, but also the broader skills, values and behaviours required by future business leaders.

Martin added:

“We are increasingly seeing employers seek evidence of ESG commitments from their suppliers and partners. Equally, learners want to understand the values of the organisations they choose to study with.

“For the skills sector, ESG is becoming a core part of how organisations demonstrate quality, accountability and impact. We hope our B Corp™ certification encourages wider discussion about the role training providers can play in creating positive outcomes for people, communities and the economy.”

While the certification marks an important milestone, First Intuition says it represents the beginning of the next stage of its ESG journey. The organisation will continue to focus on reducing its environmental impact, supporting communities, promoting social mobility and embedding responsible business practices across its operations.