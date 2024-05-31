Football students lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium!

Football and Education students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) were recently rewarded for their season’s achievements when they visited Wembley Stadium to receive their league winning trophy.

After coming top of the Community & Education Alliance Central One League, the side were given the chance to walk up the famous Wembley steps to receive their trophy, following a season that saw them lose just one game.

The team of BSDC learners undertake the Football and Education programme in partnership with Burton Albion Community Trust (BACT), a programme designed to guide males and females aged 16-19 through their journey as student athletes. The course combines practical and theory-based approaches to increase an athlete’s performance on the field and increase their knowledge of the wider sporting industry.

The Community & Education Football Alliance (CEFA) is a football competition run for EFL Club Community Organisations, featuring teams representing Premier League and EFL Clubs across the country.

Football Development Manager, Ben Webster, said: “We are really proud of the boys for winning the division this year. The boys have performed outstanding on the pitch, but also in the classroom, with their effort and application at college. Recent successes of four of the boys playing regularly in the academy U19s, and some of the second years securing scholarships in America, show the strength of the football provision the coaching staff have offered this year”.

Central Midfielder, Fran Blake commented: “Being part of the team that won the league title is a good feeling; we’re all buzzing! I think our success this season is because of our team morale; we support each other and play well together. The Football and Education Programme at BSDC has been great – your time gets split between college classes, football training at Burton Albion Community Trust and playing in matches.

“After completing the course, I’m going to study sports business management in America and will also be playing football while I’m there on a scholarship. My aspirations for after that are to do football coaching, one-to-ones or personal training.”