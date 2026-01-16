Footballer Kuba gets call-up for England Colleges FA squad

New City College sport student Kuba Ollivierre is celebrating after being selected for the England Colleges FA national squad, a major milestone in his rapidly developing football career.

Kuba, 17, studies Level 3 BTEC Sports Coaching and Development at New City College’s Epping Forest Campus and plays in the college football team. His England call-up will see him represent his country in international fixtures, with his next match taking place against Wales in February, followed by a fixture against Australia and a tournament in Italy later this year.

The talented left winger earned his place in the Association of Colleges national squad after being put forward for regional trials by his college tutors. Following a standout performance at the England Colleges South trials, held at Chelsea FC’s training ground, Kuba progressed to the national trials in Shrewsbury, where he was selected from players across the country.

Kuba has since attended a Welcome Day at St George’s Park, the world-class training base for England’s national men’s and women’s teams. The experience gave him a taste of elite football, with coaching sessions led by England coaches, professional performance analysis, sports psychology workshops, medical insight, team-building activities and a tour of the impressive facilities.

He has already made his debut for the England Colleges side in a 3–1 win against the Independent Schools FA, and says the experience has exceeded his expectations.

He said:

“I was very happy to get into the England Colleges squad – and quite surprised. There are so many good players from all over the country. It’s exciting and a great experience for me to be part of the team and it will definitely help me to develop my football skills.

“The welcome day and training session at St George’s was amazing and I felt lucky to be a part of it. I’m really looking forward to playing in the next match.”

Outside of college, Kuba plays for FC Baresi, a men’s Saturday team based in Ware, Hertfordshire, and recently had the opportunity to train with the St Vincent international team while visiting relatives – an experience he says helped broaden his football knowledge and confidence.

With ambitions to secure a scholarship or academy place and eventually progress into professional football, Kuba credits his college course with playing a key role in his development.

He said:

“Football is really important to me and I’m glad I chose the Sport course at New City College. It’s a great course and it has given me many opportunities, especially in my development as a player.”

Shaun Clifford, New City College Group Curriculum Director for Sport, said:

“This is an outstanding achievement for Kuba and we are incredibly proud of him. To be selected for the England Colleges FA squad from such a strong national pool of players shows his talent, dedication and work ethic. Opportunities like this are exactly what the Sport programmes at NCC are designed to support.”