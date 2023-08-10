Former Coleg Menai student wins £1,500 Eisteddfod scholarship

Former Coleg Menai student Llyr Evans has been awarded the Young Artist Scholarship at this year’s National Eisteddfod.

Llyr, from Llanallgo on Anglesey, won the £1,500 prize at this year’s Llŷn and Eifionydd Eisteddfod in Boduan.

His work is on show at Y Lle Celf at the Eisteddfod, and he will also be offered a space to exhibit at next year’s event in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Llyr, 23, studied the Foundation Degree in Art and Design at Coleg Menai, and is about to enter the final year of his BA (Hons) in Fashion, Communication and Promotion at Central Saint Martins in London.

He won the Eisteddfod scholarship after entering six pieces of his portraiture photography, with judges impressed by his distinctive style, the way he captured different people and the element of fun in his work.

Llyr specialises in documentary and fine art photography, and will use the prize money to help with the cost of studying in the capital.

“I was surprised to win,” said Llyr. “It’s really nice to be exhibited, that’s quite new to me. The Eisteddfod has 150,000 people visiting every year so it’s really valuable exposure, especially for someone starting out like myself.”

Llyr has fond memories of his time at Coleg Menai, saying his former tutors created an environment in which he and his fellow students could thrive and grow.

“I had a great time in Coleg Menai,” he said. “It was one of the best years of my life. I had really supportive tutors including Owein Prendergast, Iwan Gwyn Parry, Miranda Meilleur, Tim Williams and Darren Hughes.

“They let you find your thing, and they’re still supportive to this day. On Facebook they’re always sharing people’s achievements and sharing opportunities, it’s like a community.

“It was a really good year to find out what you want to do and for giving you that grounding. Even now when I’m thinking about starting a new project, I always think about what Iwan was telling me in those lectures. It was so useful.”

Llyr’s portrait photography won him £1,500 and can be seen at the National Eisteddfod

Llyr plans to travel to Patagonia next year to document Welsh-speaking communities for his final-year degree project. After graduating next summer, he hopes to stay in London and find a job within fashion or fine art photography.

His work can be seen on Instagram @llyr.evans, and on his website llyrevans.co.uk

During the week-long National Eisteddfod, Y Lle Celf, supported by the Arts Council of Wales, has been the largest temporary art exhibition in Europe with dozens of carefully selected art items on display.

Elin Huws, chair of the art committee in Llyn and Eifionydd, said: “The Eisteddfod gives artists a place to display their work and for one week every year Y Lle Celf is the most popular art gallery in Wales.

“This exhibition has become a very professional show and winning an award is extremely important to an artist’s reputation.”

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai has a stand at this week’s Eisteddfod (stand 317-320), which runs until Saturday.

For more information about the Art and Design and Photography courses available at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, click here.

Published in