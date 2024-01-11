Former Harrow College and Uxbridge College Group Principal and CEO, Dr. Darrell DeSouza, Awarded OBE in New Year’s Honours List

The exceptional contributions of Dr. Darrell DeSouza, the former Principal of Uxbridge College, and (HCUC, now) Harrow, Richmond, and Uxbridge Colleges, have been officially recognised in this year’s prestigious New Year’s Honours List. Dr. DeSouza, has been conferred with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by His Majesty King Charles III for his outstanding achievements and dedicated service in the field of education.

Dr. DeSouza, who retired in November 2022 after an illustrious 20-year career at Uxbridge College and HCUC, has played a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape. His journey began in August 2019 when he assumed the position of Principal at Uxbridge College and CEO for the HCUC College group, having previously served as Vice Principal – Curriculum and Standards since August 2007.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Dr. DeSouza, a Hillingdon borough resident, grew up and received his education at St. Clement Danes grammar school in West London. He earned a BSc Hons from Kings College – Chelsea, London, and later completed a PhD in Applied Genetics at Birmingham University. His commitment to education led him to obtain a PGCE from Garnett College, Roehampton University, and he amassed considerable experience in the Further Education (FE) sector as a science lecturer, curriculum and support service manager, and senior manager.

Under Dr. DeSouza’s leadership, Uxbridge College achieved an impressive ‘Outstanding’ rating during the 2008 Ofsted Inspection. His dedication to maintaining high standards extended beyond the College, as he chaired the Association of London (AOC) Quality Forum until July 2019. Through this role and previous engagements in other London forums, Dr. DeSouza actively contributed to and led various FE projects and initiatives in the capital.

A key aspect of Dr. DeSouza’s legacy is his emphasis on driving high performance.

HRUC CEO Keith Smith said:

“The OBE awarded to Darrell is a testament to his significant impact on education and the positive influence he has had on countless students and colleagues throughout his distinguished career. I am delighted that his legacy at this College, and achievements across the sector have been acknowledged in this way.”

On hearing the exciting news, Darrell said:

“I am humbled and extremely grateful to those who thought sufficiently highly of me to submit this nomination. I would like to thank all the students, staff, and Governors that I have worked with over the years and in particular, those at Uxbridge College and Harrow College where we enjoyed much success. It is as much their award as mine.”

Published in