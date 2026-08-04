Former T-Level Student Returns to Lead Major College Development

A former East Sussex College student has returned to lead building work on one of the college’s major new developments at Ore Valley in Hastings.

Rohan Doyle, now a Site Manager with Sunninghill Construction, is currently working on the college’s brand new Green Automotive Centre of Excellence project. The purpose built facility has been funded by Hastings Borough Council’s Town Deal, and once complete will be home to the college’s motor vehicle training provision.

Rohan began his journey with the college at the Eastbourne campus, where he studied the T-Level in Construction (Design, Surveying and Planning).

As part of his course, Rohan completed an industry placement with Sunninghill – an experience that proved to be a turning point in his career. After successfully completing his placement, he was offered a role with the company and has since progressed into a Site Manager position in his mid-twenties.

Reflecting on his time at East Sussex College, Rohan said: “I knew I wanted to go into a management role within the construction industry and, as I didn’t want to go to university before starting my career, I saw this course as the perfect route.

“The T-Level provided a great foundation for my career in the construction industry, as it gave me a broad range of knowledge that I have been able to build on throughout my chosen sector.

“I was very fortunate to have a family friend who knew someone at Sunninghill. They asked on my behalf whether I would be able to complete my placement with them, fortunately, the company agreed to offer me the opportunity.

“During my placement, I worked one to two days a week alongside the site management team on a large project, gaining valuable insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of site management.”

Rohan’s journey reflects the value of T-Levels in providing students with real, hands-on experience alongside their studies, helping them to build the skills and confidence needed to move directly into industry.

Looking back on how his placement led to a permanent role with Sunninghill, Rohan said: “As I was coming to the end of my placement with Sunninghill, I started looking for apprenticeships with a number of companies. During the pandemic, this was extremely difficult, but after completing my placement Sunninghill offered me a full-time apprenticeship.

“Since then, I have completed a Level 4 HNC in Construction and the Built Environment and a range of additional qualifications. Having completed a variety of jobs and gained knowledge and experience from each one has enabled me to progress to managing sites on my own.”

For Sunninghill Construction, Rohan’s journey demonstrates the value of giving students the opportunity to gain practical experience in the workplace.

Lauren Molloy, Business Development Manager at Sunninghill Construction, said: “Sunninghill is committed to supporting the next generation of construction professionals by providing meaningful industry placements and career opportunities. Rohan’s journey from T-Level student to Site Manager demonstrates the lasting impact these opportunities can have.

“We’re proud to be partnering with East Sussex College to deliver the new Green Automotive Centre of Excellence, and hope stories like Rohan’s inspire more young people to consider a rewarding career in construction.”

While work has progressed at Ore Valley, Rohan has also been able to give back to current construction students, inviting around 120 students onto site to learn more about live projects and careers in construction.

Rohan said: “I know that when I was at college, I enjoyed the site visits we had and learnt a lot from them, so I try to give students as much information as possible during their visits, which hopefully helps them on their own path into the construction industry.

“It felt like a full circle moment being asked to manage a site for the college I attended and it would make me proud if I could make a difference before moving on to my next project.”

From completing his T-Level placement to managing a major construction project, Rohan’s journey shows how the right course, combined with hands-on experience, can help students turn their career ambitions into reality.