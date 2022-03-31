Four schools from East Lancashire have been inspired to become the next generation of lawyers

Four schools across East Lancashire attended an Insight into Law event at Blackburn University Centre to learn more about a career in law.

They met with experienced lawyers and legal educators Amrita Govindji-Bruce and Sefton Miller who provided students with information on what a law career entails and the different routes into the industry.

Amrita and Sefton spoke to students about securing work experience, applying to university and the practical legal training required to qualify as a barrister, solicitor or chartered legal executive.

Around 40 students from The Hollins, Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School, St Bede’s Roman Catholic High School and Ribblesdale High School attended the ‘Insight into Law’ event which was held at Blackburn University Centre.

Students had chance to share their thoughts and ask the speakers questions in a Q&A session towards the end of the event.

Amrita Govindji-Bruce owner of Nori HR and Employment Law in Oswaldtwistle said: “I studied Law LLB (Hons) at Blackburn University Centre in 2016. I loved my time here and was delighted to be asked to come back and speak to high school students and show them that anything is possible if they have the right attitude and work hard.

“The event is a fantastic idea; from speaking to the students, I think it has been very beneficial for them. I’ve been very impressed with the calibre of students and the questions they have asked.”

Grace Fisher, 15, who attends Ribblesdale High School said: “I wanted to come today because I’m interested in law and am interested in a career in diplomacy.

“I thought the speakers were really good, it was amazing to hear about their varied careers and the advice they gave was very useful. The main takeaway was that you have to be very motivated but if you keep focused you will get where you want to be.”

Amelia Bates, 15, who attends Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School said: “The event was really good and helpful. I’m keen to pursue a career in law as my mum has also got a law degree so I’ve heard a lot about law from her.

“The speakers were fascinating, they explained everything really well and their advice was very helpful. It’s definitely made me even more inspired to work hard and become successful.

“It’s great of Blackburn University Centre to hold the event as I think it’s useful for students our age to get this kind of information while we are still at school.”

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad added: “We were pleased to welcome students from different schools across East Lancashire to Blackburn University Centre for an informative session on what is a promising and exciting career.”

