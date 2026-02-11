Free college AI course provides a springboard into hi-tech careers

A NEW employability course aimed at equipping people with the AI skills and awareness they need to move forward into the world of work is being launched at South Thames College.

The five-day course, which is free for London residents currently out of work or earning below £27,007.50 per year, is running at the college’s Wandsworth campus and will provide participants with essential AI and cyber security knowledge. It is designed to help anyone looking for roles that involve the planning or development of AI systems and platforms or who want to build their skills and confidence.

Successful participants will gain an Essentials Certificate in AI and work towards a Level 2 Certificate in the Principles of Cyber Security. They will also gain a Level 2 Certificate In Understanding Mental Health First Aid and Mental Health Advocacy In The Workplace, which provides knowledge of the tools to support mental wellness and resilience in a work environment.

There will also be careers guidance on routes into AI-related job roles.

“This employability programme gives people a foundation on which to begin building a career in Artificial Intelligence,” said Scott Sherriff, Head of School, Employability.

“It will also help anyone who may not be looking specifically to work in AI development, but who wants to become more knowledgeable in the use of AI. They will be able to apply these skills in a variety of jobs.

“The likelihood is that the use of AI will only increase over time in most workplaces and the pace of change is so fast that people can feel left behind. We want participants who complete our programme to be in a strong position and to be able to talk with confidence at future job interviews about how they would use AI in the role they are applying for.”

The programme’s three elements will look at the history and development of AI, practical examples of AI applications in different sectors, methods of maintaining cyber security and techniques to support good mental health and healthy workplaces.

“For those who want to move to higher levels of study, the programme is an ideal preparation for other AI courses we run, including the Level 3 Certificate in AI Programming with Python and a Level 3/4 Foundation Certificate in Artificial Intelligence,” said Scott.

“This is ideal for people currently not in training or education, but also those that want to retrain or upskill. It can be a springboard into roles in a fast-growing sector with endless potential for really challenging and satisfying careers.”