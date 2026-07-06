Free online summer bootcamp on AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity

OPIT – Open Institute of Technology has launched “From Zero to Tech”, a free online summer bootcamp designed to introduce participants to three of the most in-demand digital skills in today’s job market: artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Running from 13 to 23 July 2026, the bootcamp will include eight live sessions in English, delivered by international OPIT faculty. It is open to everyone, with no prior technical background required, and aims to give participants a practical introduction to how these technologies work and how they can be applied in real professional contexts.

The programme will be led by three OPIT professors: Azadeh Haratiannezhadi, AI researcher with a PhD in Cognitive Science, who will teach AI Applications; Lokesh Vij, R&D Software Engineer at Broadcom, who will teach Cloud Computing; and Tom Vazdar, cybersecurity expert and founder of Riskoria, who will lead the cybersecurity modules. The bootcamp will be opened by Professor Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT, and will close with remarks from Riccardo Ocleppo, Founder of OPIT.

“Every technological revolution creates two types of people: those who watch it and those who build it,” says Francesco Profumo. “We want to help young people join the second group. In the 21st century, the real divide is not between those who understand technology and those who do not, but between those who keep learning and those who stop. From Zero to Tech was born from a simple idea: anyone can start if they find the right teachers, the right method, and a community to support them. You do not need to be an expert. You need curiosity, a willingness to get involved, and the courage to take the first step. Innovation belongs to those who choose to learn. The future does not wait. The first step can begin this summer with OPIT.”

The live sessions will take place at 5.30 pm Italian time, with access via Zoom and YouTube streaming. Materials will also be available through OPIT’s virtual platform, while each session will be recorded and made accessible within 24 hours for those unable to attend live.

The second week will focus on practical applications. In the cloud computing session, participants will learn to build and deploy a web application on AWS. The AI Applications module will show how AI tools can be used to automate cybersecurity tasks, while the cybersecurity sessions will help students recognise AI-generated phishing and deepfakes through live demonstrations and practical techniques.

All participants who complete the bootcamp will receive a certificate of attendance issued by OPIT.

“The bootcamp was created to offer a first taste of the OPIT learning experience and of the digital skills most in demand in today’s job market,” explains Riccardo Ocleppo. “In two weeks, participants can get closer to topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity through a practical, work-oriented approach. It is an opportunity to update your skills and understand whether this is the right path, but above all, it represents a first step. To acquire truly in-depth skills and build a career in these fields, it is essential to continue with a degree or master’s programme, relying on institutions that make this possible in a smart way and within timeframes suited to working needs.”

OPIT offers fully online, English-taught degrees in Computer Science, Applied Data Science & AI, Digital Business, Enterprise Cybersecurity, Digital Business & Innovation, and Responsible Artificial Intelligence, as well as a Professional Doctorate in AI and a Foundation programme. Accredited at the European level through MFHEA and aligned with the EQF framework, OPIT now has more than 650 students from 92 countries and a faculty of 45 international professors from academia and industry.