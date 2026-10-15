From Classroom to Combat: College Alumnus Makes a Career of Staging Fights

Barking & Dagenham College alumnus Andrew Ashenden has built a career bringing fights to life on stage and screen, with work spanning BBC Wales, the National Theatre and productions across Europe.

An Equity Registered Fight Director, teacher and author, Andrew attended the College from 1988 to 1990 before progressing to Guildford School of Acting (GSA). He still remembers the creativity, encouragement and talent that surrounded him during his College years.

“It was an amazing time and place. Positivity all the way,” he said.

The department was led by John Green and John McDermott, with the late John Toolan teaching Literature and Film Studies, the late Peter Brown teaching Music and Ms House teaching Ballet and Dance.

Under John McDermott’s leadership, the department nurtured a wealth of acting and creative talent, with alumni including Idris Elba, playwright, lyricist and producer Tegan Summer, actor and author Andi Osho, and actor Razaaq Adoti. Andrew’s own career adds to that impressive legacy.

“I remember Idris and Tegan arrived in my second year,” Andrew recalled, remembering the buzz around the College’s shows.

His fellow students included filmmaker, producer and traveller Kevin Augello, whom Andrew describes as “incredible”. Looking back, he remembers a particularly talented group, many of whom have remained in contact with John McDermott.

After GSA, Andrew worked as an actor, something he still does occasionally. Over time, his interest in stage combat developed into a professional specialism.

Following three years of training alongside his acting work, he became a stage combat instructor in 1998. In 2000, he joined the Equity Fight Directors Register and has chaired the Equity Fight Directors Working Party for the past 13 years.

His fight directing career has taken him from fringe theatre to the National Theatre, alongside years of work for BBC Wales and productions across Europe.

Andrew is also a founding member of Actors Combat Theatrical Training (ACTT), a stage combat examination body recognised by Equity and Spotlight, providing examinations and tutors across the UK and Europe.

Teaching remains a major part of his work. He teaches at GSA, the University of Lincoln, Bridge Theatre Training Company, Aberdeen College of Performing Arts, the University of Chichester’s Triple Threat course in Bognor Regis and Coventry University’s CU Scarborough campus. He also runs workshops at other venues.

Alongside his practical teaching, Andrew has written two books, The Basics of Stage Combat: Unarmed and The Basics of Stage Combat: Single Sword, both of which are due for republication.

Despite a career that has taken him to theatres, television productions and training institutions far beyond east London, Andrew remains enthusiastic about reconnecting with his College contemporaries. He has also offered to share his stage combat expertise with current students through future workshops.

“I can always sort out workshops as well for the department,” he said.

For today’s performing arts students, Andrew’s career shows how a passion for acting can develop into a specialist profession, combining performance, technical skill and teaching.