Fun in the Sunshine as Portland Celebrates Achievement in Inclusive Sports

Last week, Portland College proudly hosted a Jubilee Games competition in their brand new, wheelchair accessible Newstart Sports Hall.

Portland Governor and ex-Paralympian, Mark Briggs opens the games!

The event was an incredible day, that was named in honour of Portland College’s Patron, Her Majesty the Queen, and was full of celebration and activity with young people from around the region who competed in a range of inclusive sports.

Five teams from visiting specialist schools and colleges from Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire joined teams from Portland College and Portland Day Service in a football and Boccia competition. They were two very closely fought competitions, but in the end the Portland Day Service team came away with the Boccia trophy, and the Portland College Purple team won the football tournament!

The football tournament was a closely fought competition!

Communication Specialist College Doncaster was one of the teams that attended the Jubilee Games; “It is a brilliant experience to get the students out here and involved, meeting other students from other colleges and just having the opportunity to take part in some competitive sports.”

Nottinghamshire Badminton Association, Badminton England, Notts County Cricket Super 1’s supported the event through skills challenges and have a go activities outside on Portland’s fully accessible multi-use games area.

Playing Boccia in the state of the art Newstart Hall.

Mark Dale, Portland Principal and CEO commented “The Jubilee Games was a real celebration of sport and inclusivity, it was wonderful to see so many smiling, happy faces enjoying the sport and the sunshine! The day was the perfect platform to raise the profile of Disability Sports which was helped with coverage on BBC East Midlands Today. We’re hoping to make this event an annual occurrence as sport and physical activity are crucial to improving the health and well-being for all.”

