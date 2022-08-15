Funding approved for new multi-million sports hub at Loughborough College

A new state-of-the-art sports hub is set to further enhance elite-level training facilities offered at Loughborough College.

The College has secured £9.91 million from the Department for Education (DfE) to create a new three-storey, 3,000sqm facility as part of a wide range of multi-million pound improvements on its Radmoor Road campus.

The new building will house a modern sports hall with viewing terrace and outstanding changing facilities. It will also feature contemporary classrooms, flexible learning spaces, breakout areas and a small staff base.

As part of the project, the College will demolish an outdated building and boiler room to make way for new and improved admin and teaching facilities.

Jo Maher, Principal & Chief Executive at Loughborough College, said:

“We’re delighted that our bid for the Department for Education funding was successful. It will help us deliver our bold and ambitious estates strategy which aims to further enhance the experience for students and staff on campus, especially our brilliant sports team and world class athletes.

“It is such an exciting time to be part of the College community as we are investing millions in improvements such as our new T Level Centre, Institute of Technology building and new Digital Skills Hub.

“It really feels like we’re at the start of our journey to revamp our fantastic campus and make it the best possible place to learn and to work.”

The College was one of only 62 colleges nationwide to be successful in bids for grant funding from the DfE’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF).

Stuart Lindeman, Chair of Governors at Loughborough College, said:

“This latest funding announcement is fantastic news for the College, but most importantly for our learners. The investment in the new facility means we can boost our elite sport provision as well as modernise other parts of the campus.”

England’s Handball squad uses the College’s facilities for training and will benefit from the new sports hall along with the scores of elite athletes who are based at the College.

Bobby White, National Performance Manager for England Handball, said:

”We’re very excited to hear the plans for the new sports hub. The enhanced facilities will not only help attract more of our best players to come to the college to join our academy, but will also enable us to enhance the quality of the programme.”

Jane Hunt, Loughborough MP, said:

“Loughborough is known around the world for its sporting excellence, and this new sports hub will further cement the town’s sporting reputation. It will be a hugely welcome addition to the College, and for the town as a whole, helping to create an elite sports cluster. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the bid and I look forward to seeing it open its doors.”

Loughborough College has earmarked more than £30 million of investment in the campus, resources and other facilities over the last 12 months in one of the most exciting improvement plans in the College’s history.

As well as the new sports hall, investments include:

State-of-the-art T Level Centre

An Institute of Technology facility

A Digital Skills Hub

The Loughborough Careers and Enterprise Hub

An Esports suite

An airliner cabin simulator

