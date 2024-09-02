ACCA launches public sector focussed accountancy apprenticeships

Public sector apprenticeships are a cost-effective way of bringing skills, talent, and sharp thinking

Leading global accountancy body ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has tailored its Level 4 Apprenticeship specifically for the public sector in England.

Designed for both new and to develop existing public sector finance staff ACCA Public Sector Apprenticeships include the technical, professional and ethical skills all finance professionals require to thrive in public sector finance roles.

Rob Alder, Head of Apprenticeships & Relationships, ACCA UK, said: ‘Given the pace of change and size of expenditure in the public sector, it’s critical that finance professionals working in the sector have the right skills to deal with the challenges ahead.’

Students will have the opportunity to develop specific skills and behaviours in a workplace setting. In addition to gaining the apprenticeship, students will be awarded ACCA’s Certificate in Public Financial Management.

By completing this certificate, students will be able to:

Define public money

Understand the objectives of public financial management

Understand the public financial management cycle.

Gemma Gathercole, Strategic Engagement Lead, ACCA UK, said:

‘Apprenticeships are an effective way of both bringing in new talent to the public sector and upskilling existing staff. This new tailored apprenticeship will provide a great start to becoming fully qualified and support onward progression into senior civil servant positions.

‘Public sector finances are constantly under scrutiny and so public sector employers are increasingly seeing how apprenticeships are a cost-effective way of bringing vital skills, new talent, and sharp thinking into play.’

ACCA apprenticeships can future-proof public sector finance teams by developing people with the financial skills, business expertise and ambitious mindset you need to succeed. Our apprenticeships offer cutting-edge training. And at a time of talent scarcity they can attract a diverse mix of people. And they’re surprisingly simple, flexible and cost effective.

Rob Alder concluded:

‘With significant funding available towards training costs, public sector employers are finding accountancy apprenticeships can support you to attract, recruit and grow your own exceptional financial talent.’