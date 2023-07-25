GBSB Global Business School Launches an Innovative On-Campus and Online MBA Program to Develop Responsible Global Leaders

GBSB Global Business School proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary MBA Program, designed to transform the landscape of business education and foster the creation of a new generation of responsible global leaders.

Recognized as one of the most innovative MBA programs in the world, GBSB Global’s MBA Program equips students with cutting-edge teaching methods, ethical business principles, and practical experience to succeed in the Industry 4.0 and thrive in the dynamic global business environment.

In 2023, GBSB Global adds another accolade to the many it has already received: GBSB Global’s online MBA Program has been recognized as the 20th best in the world by QS Top MBA, demonstrating the institution’s commitment to delivering exceptional online learning experiences. In 2022, GBSB Global’s MBA Program achieved the prestigious Tier One MBA ranking in both the Global and European MBA rankings by CEO Magazine.

GBSB Global has thoughtfully designed its MBA program to equip students with the skills and mindset necessary to responsibly lead organizations of all types, including start-ups, sales and marketing, business consulting, private companies, global corporations, and financial firms.

Our innovative curriculum and experiential learning opportunities prepare our students to tackle real-world challenges and drive positive change in a variety of roles and fields. One of the key highlights of our MBA program is the practical project that runs throughout the course. This unique feature, along with our cutting-edge teaching methods such as case studies, situational analysis, simulation games, and hands-on classes, provides students with practical knowledge and a competitive edge in the job market. By engaging in real-world problem-solving scenarios, students gain highly sought-after professional skills and a sense of empowerment.

In addition, the program offers innovative electives such as Artificial Intelligence and the Future, Sustainability and Governance, and Consumer Experience in the Digital Environment, allowing students to specialize in emerging areas and develop state of the art competencies.

GBSB Global has designed the MBA program specifically for individuals looking to accelerate their careers or embark on a new professional journey. The curriculum combines traditional core MBA modules, such as Economics, Corporate Strategy or Financial Planning, with a focus on critical global factors such as workforce diversity, sustainability and technological disruption. This agile structure enables graduates to adapt to the rapidly changing business landscape and thrive in any future local or global scenario.

“What I expect from my studies at GBSB Global are the opportunities to build a unique network and gain a broader perspective. For 29 years I have been living and working in Austria, a small country, and going abroad to study or work has meant for me to develop a broader and more articulated business vision. At GBSB Global you can meet people from all over the world and that’s the most valuable thing you can get out of this study, besides of course the new experiences, the knowledge you gain and the value you can create,” said David Scherzer, a recent MBA graduate with over 9 years of experience in the fashion industry.

At GBSB Global, we promote a student-centered approach to learning that provides personalized, small-group instruction. The MBA program, in particular, is designed to meet each student’s unique professional goals and personal interests. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, we offer students a variety of pathways to tailor their studies to their specific aspirations and needs.

