GCSE Resits: learndirect’s Online Alternative sees Double the Result as Maths Pass Rate Surpasses England Figures

The online learning provider has recorded a pass rate of more than double the rate in England for GCSE Maths after learners collected their resit results on Thursday.

November’s exam results for Maths dipped in England, with a pass rate – grade 4 or above – of 22.9%, down from 24.9% in January 2022.

learndirect, an online education provider that specialises in delivering nationally recognised qualifications post mandatory education, recorded a GCSE Maths pass rate of 50%, with half of their learners grading 4 or above after taking their exams in November 2023.

Investing in the support provided to learners is a key factor behind learndirect’s positive results, with the blended learning solution including regular assignments and tutor support combined with weekly live lessons via Zoom.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Group Chief Executive Officer at learndirect, said:

“We’re delighted to see continued success in our academic faculty. Regardless of circumstances and stages of life, people can come to us to gain their GCSEs, whether it be for employment, further education, or because they didn’t get the results they wanted while at school. Whatever their motivation, our online GCSE programme is designed to fit around lifestyles, negating any disruption to daily commitments. Our mission is to make education accessible to everyone, and with our flexible online courses, we’re able to give people opportunities that they otherwise may not have had.”

Susan Young, Head of Academic Skills at learndirect, said:

“I am delighted at the fantastic results our Maths learners have achieved in their exams. Their hard work has really paid off. This shows once again that learndirect’s online GCSEs gets learners the results they deserve, including those who have previously struggled in traditional learning environments. I wish all learners continued success in their future.”

The results showcase the impact of online learning, with learndirect’s provision of flexible study without classroom restrictions providing a platform for people to succeed in education post-school.

With learners able to study the GCSE syllabus from the comfort of their own home and around their lifestyles, it provides alternative options to the traditional route.

learndirect’s accredited GCSE programme is one of many delivered online through the education provider, which boasts a portfolio of courses across multiple industries, including healthcare, higher education, animal care, fitness, teaching and more.

