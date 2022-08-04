Genius Group announces $1 Million scholarship fund for students at University of Antelope Valley

Leading edtech and education company, Genius Group, has launched a $1 million scholarship for students at the University of Antelope Valley (UAV) in California, USA.

The scholarship fund program is designed to make entrepreneurial education more accessible and affordable for prospective students and to empower students who are living in Lancaster, CA area, to not only improve their socioeconomic conditions but to also gain a qualification in a new field to find a rewarding career path. The scholarship fund launched on August 1st, 2022, and is available to students enrolling in a range of undergraduate, graduate degrees and vocational certifications, which include:

Bachelor’s Degree

Business Management, Psychology, Communications, Criminal Justice, Hospitality Management, Healthcare Management, Sports Management, Health & Fitness, Nursing, Electrical Engineering, & more.

Master’s Degree

Education, Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Future

Certification

Massage Therapy, Culinary Arts, Restaurant Management, Baking & Pastry, Vocational Nursing, Paramedic, EMT, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing & Coding, Pharmacy Tech & more.

To qualify for a scholarship, applicants must already have a high school diploma to attend UAV and should enrol for an onsite in-person degree or certificate program in the fall of 2022 academic year.

This announcement follows Genius Group’s acquisition of the Lancaster-based UAV, which was completed on July 7, 2022, and was the final of four IPO Acquisitions to be completed following the company’s recent IPO on the NYSE American on April 12, 2022.

UAV’s new President, Dr David J Vierra, commented:

“We’re thrilled to be offering the scholarship fund with Genius Group. This offering will give students from a variety of backgrounds the chance to gain a qualification and find a rewarding career path. As a university built for the 21st century, we want to welcome and support leaders of the future, whatever their socioeconomic status, and this offering in collaboration with Genius Group is the first step in making that goal a reality.”

Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group, said:

“Making entrepreneurial education more accessible for students is what Genius Group is passionate about, and this scholarship fund will further our mission to do just that. The University of Antelope Valley has established itself as a landmark center for 21st century learning, and our scholarship fund will remove the barriers that many students face in their journey to gain a quality education, as well as support those wishing to change their vocation, but face financial restrictions.”

For further information visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/.

