Subscribe

From education to employment

Get Into Teaching careers hub launches on Youth Employment UK

Youth Employment UK March 13, 2023

Non-profit youth employment champions Youth Employment UK present a new Get Into Teaching careers hub in partnership with the Department for Education.

A person of any age can choose to direct their life experience and professional/academic expertise into a teaching career, but the new teaching careers hub on Youth Employment UK is designed specifically for young people. Those who have recently left school, college, or university are well-placed to understand what makes a great teacher that can leave a lasting positive impression on a student.

The free Get Into Teaching service from the Department for Education is deeply invested in engaging young people and offering resources, mentoring and support to help them explore a career in teaching with on-the-job learning, ongoing training and development, and more. 

The world of teaching welcomes young people of diverse backgrounds with passion and a desire to learn to take the next step in their early career, valuing their strengths and qualities as much as their qualifications and experience.

If you’re a young person looking to progress in your next career steps – or you know someone in your network who is – we would like to invite you to explore the Get Into Teaching careers hub and spread the word.

Published in: Education, Employability
Youth Employment UK

