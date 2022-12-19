Glasgow Clyde College opens support shops to tackle cost of living crisis

Glasgow Clyde College has launched spaces offering free clothes at its three campuses to ease the pressures of the cost of living crisis for its students.

Based in Cardonald Campus and staffed by students, the Re:Store shop offers clothing and household goods for free, while individual exchange spaces in Anniesland and Langside Campuses have also been set up for drop-ins for students to access free clothing.

Many of the volunteers have faced challenges in their education, are refugees and asylum seekers studying English or have Additional Support Needs and want to support others in the community.

As well as offering free-of-charge goods, Re:Store will be open to students who want to sell products or services related to their studies such as fashion, floristry, hair and beauty or art – gaining business skills while generating income.

The entire unit was fitted out by staff and students using upcycled materials and individually designed interiors – inspired by modern retail space.

Working in the shop also provides vital employability and confidence skills for the volunteers, who are from Supported Education and Access to Education courses, supporting their transition from education into the job market.

The project is one of a number of initiatives being pioneered by Glasgow Clyde College in an effort to combat the impact of the cost of living crisis, as staff report an increase in the number of students referred to financial support services and a recent study from the Mental Health Foundation Scotland revealed the extent of financial pressures facing learners.

Earlier this year the college also introduced breakfast clubs offering complimentary toast or cereal with a hot drink each morning, as well as giving away food on Friday afternoons to be enjoyed over the weekend.

Claire Donaghey, Assistant Principal for Access and Continuing Learning at Glasgow Clyde College said:

“Many of our students are really feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis so we’re doing everything we can to support them.

“Whether it’s a winter jacket or new pair of shoes, our door is open for anyone to pop-in and pick up what they need for their house or wardrobe.

“At Glasgow Clyde College around 40 per cent of our students come from the 20% most deprived areas of Scotland so myself and my colleagues are witnessing the effects of rising prices first hand.”

The Exchanges and Re:Store are open between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday and are accepting donations.

