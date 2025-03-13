Glory Shares Her Joinery Journey So Far

Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery learner Glory Olanrewaju has presented her journey as a woman in construction to her classmates, showing a clear pathway for women in a typically male-dominated industry.

Glory’s presentation titled, ‘A Woman in Construction’ detailed how she first became interested in a more technical career path and what she has learned to date.

The presentation detailed:

How different perspectives will create a more diverse and innovative workforce

A team with a wider demographic can lead to enhanced problem solving

Working in a diverse team can improve communication

Embracing diversity can make teams for adaptable and agile

Wider representation allows construction companies to work with a wider client base

She had a fascination for the designing and manufacturing process required to construct a building from a very young age. After exploring carpentry courses at the college, Glory was enthused by the College’s inclusive culture.

“I understand that an environment that is well diversified will always teach you new things and develop your mindset,” Glory said.

Glory has shared how previously she was burdened by peer pressure for not pursuing a career path considered more ‘feminine’ and has spoken to women already in the construction industry who have faced similar prejudices.

“This acted as a constant catalyst for me to not get swayed away from my childhood passion of working in the construction industry,” she said.

Glory is ambitious with her career goals, and wants to be seen as a trailblazer for women in the construction industry. She now has a vibrant LinkedIn presence which allows her to network with other construction professionals and allows her to speak to more women in construction about their experience and the need for greater inclusivity.

“There are times where I have to operate outside of my comfort zone, but this shows me the importance for greater inclusivity. I have learned to be direct and assertive when needed to gain the respect of my peers,” Glory commented.

Glory has also become an ambassador for Regeneration Brainery, a nationwide academy that gives young people more opportunities to explore careers in the property sector.

She concluded,

“Every step we take toward a more inclusive, diverse and equal construction industry is a step toward a better future. The challenges are real, but the opportunities are even greater.”

Hassan Rizvi, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“We pride ourselves in being an inclusive college and it is great to see learners such as Glory leading the way for the future of women in construction.”