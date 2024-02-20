GMAC partners with student engagement platform Unibuddy to improve applicant experience

Today, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) and student engagement platform Unibuddy have announced a new strategic partnership in Europe, which will improve the applicant experience to business schools, giving more insight on the business school experience to prospective students.

The partnership allows potential business school applicants to easily connect with current student ambassadors from their prospective business schools in Europe, via the GMAC mba.com website. Applicants will now be able to easily gain a better perspective on all aspects of student life, including information about the local area, the nuts and bolts of the programme, how to prepare for the GMAT exam and so on.

Through this partnership, prospective students can access a fast, genuine response to their questions from someone who has experienced the programme first-hand, without having to seek out alumni themselves.

“Business school is such a large investment in time and money, you can never do too much research before making your decision, and though there are many ways to learn about a programme, none are better than speaking to someone who is completing it themselves,” says Nalisha Patel, Regional Director for Europe at GMAC.

“However, it can be incredibly difficult to access this information first-hand from students. The Unibuddy platform makes this process so much easier, ensuring prospective students have the maximum amount of information possible to make a decision about their future. We are delighted to be able to host this platform on our website.”

The mba.com website is already visited by tens of thousands of prospective students looking for information on programmes and business schools before they apply. The current site hosts toolkits for applicants, research insights, GMAT test taking tips and prep resources, and informative content focused on educating prospective students further before they complete their application.

The Unibuddy add-on increases the information available to applicants further on the site, making mba.com and its partner site BusinessBecause a one-stop shop for everything prospective students need to know before applying to business school.

“The most effective way to gain authentic insights into the reality of studying a specific program is through talking to the students who are experiencing it first-hand. Whilst rankings are important to prospective students, they will also seek social proof from current students and alumni to support their decision-making” says Jack Craig, Partnerships Account Director at Unibuddy.

“We believe that this partnership with GMAC will make the business school admissions journey more transparent, and ultimately empower applicants to make better informed decisions”.

The new feature of the GMAC website, allowing prospective students to connect with current students can be found here.