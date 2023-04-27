Goal to grow women’s college football on target following international tournament

THE goal to grow women’s football at a leading college is on target following a successful international tournament.

Coleg Cambria lecturer and coach Sean Regan says prospective students can capitalise on a rise in interest and opportunities to play, train and gain a first-class education at the north east Wales institution, based in Deeside, Wrexham, Llysfasi and Northop.

Sean – who recently returned from managing the Welsh Colleges Women’s squad at a competition in Rome – is hopeful more girls will take advantage of their first-class facilities and capitalise on the chance to represent the college and their nation at home and on the international stage.

“The tournament we have just returned from in Italy was an incredible experience for the whole squad, including three students from Cambria,” said Sean.

“They got to wear the red of Wales, hear the national anthem played before each match and take on other countries, so it was a really proud moment for all of us.”

Players from Colegau Ceredigion, Gower, St David’s and Cymoedd also participated in the event, which included an Italy U21s select XI, a regional side, England Colleges and teams from Greece and Canada.

Among the 26-strong group of coaches and players were Seren Cashen, from TNS, Wrexham’s Lily Whitefoot and Sienna Strapp, a nominee for Cambria’s BTEC Sports Student of the Year and member of the Connah’s Quay Nomads women’s set-up.

Sienna is one of several young players developing their skills in tandem with an education at Cambria, and Sean is confident – with exciting plans in the pipeline to develop their sports programmes in partnership with grassroots clubs in the region – their provision will continue to improve and grow.

“We are in discussions with numerous organisations to forge new relationships and provide even more opportunities, with a focus on diversity and inclusion,” said Sean.

“As well as a fantastic academic offering we want to build on the development of players, so they excel both on and off the pitch.

“It’s a case of watch this space but we are trying to offer a wider footprint that has a long-lasting impact for both women and men in this area.

“For any youngster wanting to study while achieving a qualification, Coleg Cambria is the place to be – it’s definitely an exciting time to join us and we are very positive about what lies ahead.”

