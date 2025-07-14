Government must get serious about play, urges new report by Winchester academic

The University of Winchester and the campaign group Alliance 4 Children have published a new report highlighting importance of play as a cornerstone of children’s development.

Lead author of the report, Power 2 Play, Dr Amanda Norman, Senior Lecturer (Early Years) at the University, alongside co-editors, Dr Viki Veale and Dr Charlotte Jones, with members of the Alliance 4 Children and professionals advocating for play delivered the document direct to 10 Downing Street.

Power 2 Play calls on the government to make play a priority in England with the development of a National Play Strategy to guarantee opportunities for play that align with those in Wales and Scotland.

The group are suggesting that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child should be put into law (as it is in Scotland) upholding children’s rights to play outlined in Article 31 of the convention and incorporating its principles and recommendations into legislation and policy.

The report also recommends the creation of a Department for Children, Young People & Families or cabinet level minister for Children to ensure joined-up thinking across policy areas.

The core messages of the report are:

“Play is not optional; it’s essential.”

“Play builds brains, communities, and the future.”

“A Creative Britain begins with empowered children.”

“Protect play: Invest in children’s right to thrive.”

“Digital balance, physical space, and emotional safety are the play trinity.”

Dr Norman said:

“In an increasingly structured world, the simple act of play holds more importance for children’s development than ever before. It is the cornerstone of learning, fostering critical skills in problem-solving, creativity, social interaction, and emotional resilience.”

As defined by Dr Norman, ‘Play’ is something we ‘do’ in isolation or in the company of others. It can be engaging in activities, influenced by observing others, intrinsically motivating and freely chosen. Play isn’t concerned with boundaries of time or space; it is the flow of engagement within play that is significant, enabling endless creative possibilities to occur.

Despite its importance, there has been steep decline in play opportunities for children in England where there has been 50 per cent reduction in outdoor play over a generation and the closure of 400 playgrounds between 2012 and 2022.

Existing open spaces are often not perceived as child-friendly – play areas are increasingly in disrepair, and many community spaces display ‘No Ball Games’ signs.

During the period in which the freedom of outdoor play has become less attractive to young people, social media and smart phone have become an increasingly significant part of their daily lives, raising long term concerns regarding childhood obesity, sleep disorders, and mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression.

Dr Norman says technology has many benefits but there must be a more balanced and blended approach between screentime and playtime.

A section of the report entitled ‘The Electric Playground’, gives guidelines for parents and families to help reduce youngsters’ reliance on screens. However, the report also recognises an urgent need for legislation to regulate children’s exposure to violent and harmful content online.

The report’s launch events, which took place at the Houses of Parliament and Young V&A, were attended by MPs, professionals from the sector and representatives of play organisations.

Among the speakers were Tom Hayes MP, Eugene Minogue, the Executive Director from Play England, Baroness Longfield, and Honorary Presidents of the Alliance 4 Children, Baroness Ruth Lister and Vice-President Baroness Frances D’Souza.

Dr Norman was then accompanied to Downing Street by a group of pupils from Flakefleet Primary School in Lancashire and Tom Hayes MP and Jess Asato MP.

At the launch ceremonies, the latter hosted by Dr Helen Charman, Director of Learning and National Programmes at the Young V&A, the Flakefleet pupils performed Power of Play song written by former beautiful South vocalist Alison Wheeler and the Alliance’s CEO Paul Wright.