Gower College Swansea announces new home for College rugby at St Helen’s

Gower College Swansea has launched an exciting new partnership with Ospreys Rugby, giving its sport students a new home at one of Swansea’s most iconic venues.

From this year, St Helen’s Rugby will become the new home of Gower College Swansea rugby, with students using the venue for learning, practical sessions and training. The College’s rugby team will also play its home fixtures there.

The partnership brings together Gower College Swansea and the Ospreys at an exciting time for St Helen’s, as the historic venue undergoes significant redevelopment and begins a new chapter at the heart of Swansea’s sporting community.

Rugby students will have the opportunity to use facilities that are also used by professional and semi-professional sportspeople, giving them the chance to experience what it is like to learn and train in a busy sporting environment.

The partnership comes as St Helen’s undergoes significant investment and redevelopment thanks to Swansea Council and the Ospreys.

The redevelopment includes a new all-weather 4G pitch, alongside improvements to the clubhouse, stands and wider site.

Ospreys will use St Helen’s as their home during the 2026/27 season, while the venue will also be used by Swansea RFC, Swansea University, schools and community clubs.

For Gower College Swansea students, this means learning and training in a professional venue, one that is in use throughout the week by teams and athletes at every level of the game.

Kelly Fountain, Chief Executive Officer of Gower College Swansea, is excited about how the partnership could develop, adding:

“This is a really exciting opportunity for our sport students and for rugby at Gower College Swansea.

“St Helen’s is such an important part of Swansea’s sporting history, so to be able to make it the new home of our rugby team is fantastic.

“It also strengthens the College’s links with the professional sporting community in Swansea and provides a new platform for students looking to progress in sport. We’re really pleased to be working with the Ospreys and Swansea Council.”

Paul Kift, Principal of Gower College Swansea added:

“We want our students to aim high and see what is possible for their futures. Learning and training at St Helen’s, in an environment shared with professional and semi-professional sportspeople, will bring those ambitions to life and help them connect their studies with opportunities in sport.

“For our rugby players, running out at such an iconic ground will be a proud moment. Having a home here will give the team a real sense of identity and belonging, and the chance to create their own memories at a venue that means so much to Swansea.

“Above all, this is about opening doors for our students, giving them the confidence to pursue their ambitions, and having pride in being a part of the next chapter at St Helen’s.”

Richard Lancaster, Managing Director (Business) for the Ospreys said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Gower College Swansea to St Helen’s. Developing the next generation of players and creating opportunities for young people to get involved in sport is important to us.

“Having Gower College Swansea sport students learning and training at St Helen’s alongside the wider rugby community is a great fit for the venue and for what we want to achieve here.”