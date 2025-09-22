Gower College Swansea proud to support Adult Learners’ Week 2025

Gower College Swansea has marked Adult Learners’ Week 2025 with a series of special events, free courses and taster sessions.

Adult Learners’ Week (ALW) is the biggest celebration of lifelong learning in Wales, with over 10,000 adults taking part each year. The campaign is coordinated by the Learning and Work Institute in collaboration with Welsh Government and other partners.

The campaign aims to inspire more people to discover a passion for learning and develop skills for work and throughout life.

To mark the launch of the week, the College was delighted to welcome Welsh rugby icon and ALW ambassador Alun Wyn Jones to the Jubilee Court campus where he dropped in on a carpentry class, joining adult learners to highlight the transformative power of education at any stage of life.

While there, Alun Wyn was joined by Inspire! Learning Award winner and former College student Isaac Fabb, who has now secured employment with Swansea Council as an apprentice carpenter.

At a Skills for the Workplace launch event at Sketty Hall Business School, attendees heard from Interim Principal Paul Kift, Jane Lewis from the Regional Learning & Skills Partnership (RLSP), and the College’s Head of GCS Training, Bruce Fellowes.

There was also a panel discussion on the benefits of workforce development hosted by the College’s Business Development Consultant Stuart Davies and featuring Jonathan Morris from Tai Tarian, Lucy Hole from the Secret Hospitality Group, and Jane Lewis.

The Skills for the Workplace project, which offers training in advanced and smart manufacturing, digital and ICT, energy and renewables, construction, and health and care is part funded by the Skills and Talent Programme through the Regional Learning & Skills Partnership and Swansea Bay City Deal.

Almost 200 people registered for the College’s adult learners’ open evening at the Tycoch Campus, which covered a range of courses from part time provision to Access and higher education options. Subjects on offer included maths, English and science GCSEs, hair and beauty, engineering, and catering. Visitors were able to speak to lecturers and gain advice from the College’s partner organisations such as Swansea Council and Careers Wales.

Free tasters took place across the Swansea area, with learners able to sign up for creative skills sessions including patchwork, sashiko embroidery, and knitting. Help was also on hand for those needing assistance with filling out forms, online safety and budgeting

These courses, which took place out and about in the community, were a great way for adult learners to boost their confidence and wellbeing, discover a new passion, or simply connect with like-minded individuals.

Online webinars were also available in advice and guidance, community development and project management qualifications.

Gower College Swansea offers courses for adults throughout the year. Through its Skills for Swansea programme, courses are available for individuals aged 19 and above who are looking to retrain and upskill in a variety of industry sectors such as digital, health and safety, customer service and facilities management.