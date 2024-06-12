Gower College Swansea Sports Awards 2024

Students from Gower College (@GowerCollegeSwa) Swansea have celebrated another successful sporting year with a special awards ceremony at the Village Hotel.

Hosted by Kev Johns MBE, the event also featured contributions from ex-Welsh international rugby player and College lecturer Steven Jones, and football legend Lee Trundle.

Here is a full list of nominees, with the winners in bold:

Netball 2nd Team Coaches Player

Kyrie Ewers

Fran Mackie

Maddison Beer Netball 2nd Team Players Player

Maddison Mahon

Harriet Bateman

Kate Woolacott Netball 2nd Team Most Improved Player

Zoe Wojciechowski

Kyrie Ewers

Claudia Croft

Netball 1st Team Coaches Player

Amy Beynon

Megan Gwyther

Imogen Harries Netball 1st Team Players Player

Evelyn Bray

Erin Marshall

Hannah Forkouh Netball 1st Team Most Improved Player

Ava Featon

Lila Hemmingway

Evelyn Bray

Rugby 2nd Team Coaches Player

Ioan Kneath

Harry Jones

Rhodri Jenkins Rugby 2nd Team Players Player

Josh Jones (Year 1 Rugby Course)

Jack Smith

Josh Jones (Year 2) Rugby 2nd Team Most Improved Player

Louis Williams

Regan Preece

Jayden Maybank

Rugby 1st Team Coaches Player

Seb Rodriguez Davies

Iestyn Lewis

Dan Gemine Rugby 1st Team Players Player

Dan Gemine

Jayden Grey

Sam Williamson Rugby 1st Team Most Improved Player

Logan Heaven Hearne

Noah Mason

Rhodri Jenkins

CAT 3 Coaches Player

Jayden Garrett

Josh Ellis

Finn Thomas CAT 3 Players Player

Matthew Turner

Josh Ellis

Callum Johns CAT 3 Most Improved

Sam Franklin

Callum Johns

Jayden Garret

CAT 2 Coaches Player

Alfie Moruzzi-Jones

Rio Davies

Josh Hughes CAT 2 Players Player

Rio Davies

Cameron McKnight

Steff Phillips CAT 2 Most Improved

Callum Johns

Josh Ellis

Alex Garland

CAT 1 Coaches Player

Ricky Owen

Brad Burchell

Caleb Demery CAT 1 Players Player

Ricky Owen

Jacob Evans

Caleb Demery CAT 1 Most Improved

Dan Swinford

Cameron McKnight

Ollie Anderson

Women’s Football Coaches Player

Sophie Bevan

Ellie Thomas

Ella Greenaway Women’s Football Players Player

Sophie Bevan

Olivia Kett-White

Grace Tilley Women’s Football Most Improved

Carys Foreman

Bethan Morgan

Elin Thomas

Overall sportswoman of the year

Milly Jenkins Overall sportsman of the year

Ricky Owen

It has been an incredible year for Gower College Swansea sport with highlights including:

Football: three players selected for Welsh Schools U’18s; five selected for Welsh Schools U’19s; five female players selected for Welsh College Football Trials; Cat 1 finished third place in the ECFA; and students attending Benfica training camps in Portugal Rugby: 2nd XV were runners up in the WSC 2nd XV league; the 1st XV were unbeaten in the WSC B league for 23/24 season, winning promotion to A league, and were the second most successful team in the whole of the UK for the 23/24 season, with a 100% league winning record; they were also semi-finalists in Llandovery 7s and Urdd 7s Netball: Crowned Welsh Colleges Champions 2024 and Urdd Champions 2024; also named President Cup Champions 2024 (both regional and national); they were placed fifth in the AoC Premier League; placed sixth in AoC National Championships; and third in AoC Wales League

In addition, 17 College athletes were selected for the Afan Nedd Tawe Schools County Track and Field team. We also have an athlete selected for the Welsh Trampoline team.

“It’s really important to gather these students together and celebrate what has been an incredible year,” says the College’s Sport Academies Coordinator, Jessica Jones. “We are really proud of their achievements – they’ve been fantastic ambassadors for the College and we will be watching with great anticipation and pride as they develop their sporting careers both at home and overseas.

“It was also an opportunity to pay tribute to the coaches of each Academy – Sarah Lewis (Netball), Dan Cluroe (Rugby), Richard South (Football), Lee Hopkins (Surf), Mike O’Brien (Cricket) and Tim Buckley (Basketball) – for all their support and dedication over the past few years.”

Gower College Swansea’s sports academies enable students to gain the best academic qualifications while perfecting their sporting skills by allowing them to incorporate elite sport and fitness training into their learning experience.

The College also offers a sports scholarship programme which provides financial and holistic support to students who demonstrate exceptional ability within one of the academy sports.