Gower College Swansea Sports Awards 2024
Students from Gower College (@GowerCollegeSwa) Swansea have celebrated another successful sporting year with a special awards ceremony at the Village Hotel.
Hosted by Kev Johns MBE, the event also featured contributions from ex-Welsh international rugby player and College lecturer Steven Jones, and football legend Lee Trundle.
Here is a full list of nominees, with the winners in bold:
Netball 2nd Team Coaches Player
Kyrie Ewers
Fran Mackie
Maddison Beer
Netball 2nd Team Players Player
Maddison Mahon
Harriet Bateman
Kate Woolacott
Netball 2nd Team Most Improved Player
Zoe Wojciechowski
Kyrie Ewers
Claudia Croft
Netball 1st Team Coaches Player
Amy Beynon
Megan Gwyther
Imogen Harries
Netball 1st Team Players Player
Evelyn Bray
Erin Marshall
Hannah Forkouh
Netball 1st Team Most Improved Player
Ava Featon
Lila Hemmingway
Evelyn Bray
Rugby 2nd Team Coaches Player
Ioan Kneath
Harry Jones
Rhodri Jenkins
Rugby 2nd Team Players Player
Josh Jones (Year 1 Rugby Course)
Jack Smith
Josh Jones (Year 2)
Rugby 2nd Team Most Improved Player
Louis Williams
Regan Preece
Jayden Maybank
Rugby 1st Team Coaches Player
Seb Rodriguez Davies
Iestyn Lewis
Dan Gemine
Rugby 1st Team Players Player
Dan Gemine
Jayden Grey
Sam Williamson
Rugby 1st Team Most Improved Player
Logan Heaven Hearne
Noah Mason
Rhodri Jenkins
CAT 3 Coaches Player
Jayden Garrett
Josh Ellis
Finn Thomas
CAT 3 Players Player
Matthew Turner
Josh Ellis
Callum Johns
CAT 3 Most Improved
Sam Franklin
Callum Johns
Jayden Garret
CAT 2 Coaches Player
Alfie Moruzzi-Jones
Rio Davies
Josh Hughes
CAT 2 Players Player
Rio Davies
Cameron McKnight
Steff Phillips
CAT 2 Most Improved
Callum Johns
Josh Ellis
Alex Garland
CAT 1 Coaches Player
Ricky Owen
Brad Burchell
Caleb Demery
CAT 1 Players Player
Ricky Owen
Jacob Evans
Caleb Demery
CAT 1 Most Improved
Dan Swinford
Cameron McKnight
Ollie Anderson
Women’s Football Coaches Player
Sophie Bevan
Ellie Thomas
Ella Greenaway
Women’s Football Players Player
Sophie Bevan
Olivia Kett-White
Grace Tilley
Women’s Football Most Improved
Carys Foreman
Bethan Morgan
Elin Thomas
Overall sportswoman of the year
Milly Jenkins
Overall sportsman of the year
Ricky Owen
It has been an incredible year for Gower College Swansea sport with highlights including:
Football: three players selected for Welsh Schools U’18s; five selected for Welsh Schools U’19s; five female players selected for Welsh College Football Trials; Cat 1 finished third place in the ECFA; and students attending Benfica training camps in Portugal
Rugby: 2nd XV were runners up in the WSC 2nd XV league; the 1st XV were unbeaten in the WSC B league for 23/24 season, winning promotion to A league, and were the second most successful team in the whole of the UK for the 23/24 season, with a 100% league winning record; they were also semi-finalists in Llandovery 7s and Urdd 7s
Netball: Crowned Welsh Colleges Champions 2024 and Urdd Champions 2024; also named President Cup Champions 2024 (both regional and national); they were placed fifth in the AoC Premier League; placed sixth in AoC National Championships; and third in AoC Wales League
In addition, 17 College athletes were selected for the Afan Nedd Tawe Schools County Track and Field team. We also have an athlete selected for the Welsh Trampoline team.
“It’s really important to gather these students together and celebrate what has been an incredible year,” says the College’s Sport Academies Coordinator, Jessica Jones. “We are really proud of their achievements – they’ve been fantastic ambassadors for the College and we will be watching with great anticipation and pride as they develop their sporting careers both at home and overseas.
“It was also an opportunity to pay tribute to the coaches of each Academy – Sarah Lewis (Netball), Dan Cluroe (Rugby), Richard South (Football), Lee Hopkins (Surf), Mike O’Brien (Cricket) and Tim Buckley (Basketball) – for all their support and dedication over the past few years.”
Gower College Swansea’s sports academies enable students to gain the best academic qualifications while perfecting their sporting skills by allowing them to incorporate elite sport and fitness training into their learning experience.
The College also offers a sports scholarship programme which provides financial and holistic support to students who demonstrate exceptional ability within one of the academy sports.
Responses