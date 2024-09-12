Graduate Coach: Bridging the gap between degrees and employment for graduates

UK University graduates are increasingly underprepared and struggling to secure meaningful employment,

While 61% of 2022 graduates secured jobs within 15 months of leaving university, many discovered these roles were unrelated to their degrees, lacked career progression, or did not meet their expectations.

Graduate Coach, the UK’s leading career coaching service, is addressing this pressing issue head-on by offering graduates’ critical tools and the coaching they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive job market.

Key challenges facing graduates

Graduate Coach highlights five factors contributing to the difficulties graduates are facing:

The graduate job famine: Economic shifts, increased automation, and the changing nature of industries have led to fewer traditional positions for graduates. Many are forced into underemployment, accepting jobs that don’t align with their qualifications or long-term career goals.

Lack of university support: Although universities provide academic knowledge, many fail to offer practical career guidance. Graduates often leave higher education without the skills needed to effectively navigate the job market, such as interview techniques, networking strategies, and knowledge of modern recruitment practices. AI-Optimised CVs: Modern recruitment software uses AI to screen CVs, making it crucial for candidates to understand how to structure their applications. Many graduates are unaware their CVs must be tailored to pass these automated screening tools, leading to missed opportunities. Need for work experience: Employers today expect graduates to have real-world experience, making internships or work placements vital. Yet, many graduates struggle to secure such opportunities during their studies, leaving them at a disadvantage when entering the job market. Interview skills and video interviews: With over 80% of employers now using video interviews as a primary tool for screening candidates, graduates are expected to excel in this format. However, many find themselves unprepared, lacking the confidence and technical skills needed to make a strong impression on camera.

Chris Davies, founder of Graduate Coach said: “Our goal is to prepare graduates for every aspect of the modern recruitment process. The stark reality of today’s job market is there are fewer graduate-level roles, and those that do exist demand a unique blend of skills that universities simply aren’t teaching. Graduates need to be equipped with work experience, interview confidence, and AI-compliant CVs to even get a foot in the door.”

Comprehensive career coaching for graduates

Graduate Coach offers a wide range of services tailored to help graduates succeed in the modern job market, including: