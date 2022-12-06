Student success recognised at memorable Graduation ceremony

The much-anticipated @BordersCollege Graduation 2022 Ceremony took place this month at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso, giving our students the opportunity to celebrate the successful completion of their studies.

The ceremony truly is the highlight of the year for both our staff and students, and we were delighted to welcome the graduates, along with their families and friends, to the annual celebration.

Having worked incredibly hard to complete their courses, it was time to recognise and celebrate the many achievements and successes of everyone over the last year.

Chair of Borders College Ray McGowan welcomed graduates and guests, saying:

“This is the best day in the Borders College Calendar. It is the day when the college comes together to acknowledge and recognise the achievements of its students.

“I want to take a minute or two to acknowledge the amazing achievements of today’s graduates, who, despite the many challenges over the last couple of years, have overcome all of them and have truly earned the right to collect their certificates today.

“Congratulations to you all and thank you to the guest’s families and friends for their support of the graduates.”

College Principal Pete Smith congratulated the graduates, saying:

“The skills that we provide for our students at Borders College are essential in ensuring that the Borders community grows and thrives.

“We have had many successes over the last year but, the most important is that of our students, represented by our graduates here today.

“I congratulate you all on your success today. It is a tribute to your hard work and dedication, along with the support of your friend and families and the support of your lecturers, that has helped develop your skills.

“Whether your next chapter is employment, further study or travel, or another exciting challenge, we wish you well. You are part of the Borders College community and as you leave here today go out and be the best you can be. This is your moment, treasure it.”

Pete also presented this year’s Honorary Fellowship to Jodie Miller.

Jodie’s passion for care saw him work in various NHS roles after leaving school, including as a Nursing Assistant and Senior Support Worker, working with adults with learning difficulties and enduring mental health problems.

Jodie then went on to work in the hospitality trade, running and managing family-owned hotels in the Borders. A change of career at age 38 saw him enrolling with Borders College to study Hairdressing, something he describes as the best decision he ever made. Throughout his studies, he won Student of the Year and, on completion, opened his own salon, Millar’s Hair, in 2015.

He is an ex-chairman of the Gail Wilson Memorial Trust, ex-chairman and current vice chairman and principal marshal of the Braw Lads Gathering Executive Council, president of the Right Angle Theatre Company, and is on the board of custodians at the 5th Ward Community Hall in Galashiels.

Jodie recently described being made Borders College Honorary Fellow as an absolute honour.

This year’s ceremony was live-streamed, allowing family and friends, who were unable to attend to join the celebrations virtually, and was a real success.

The Graduation was a brilliant way to highlight the end of an amazing chapter in the life of our students, and we were delighted to see everyone enjoying their day.

