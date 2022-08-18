Greens praise A-level students for achievements in most challenging circumstances

The Green Party has praised A-level, BTec and T-level students for achieving their results today [Thursday 18 August] in some of the most challenging circumstances in recent memory.

Students picking up their grades have succeeded despite the impact of Covid on their studies, the lack of comprehensive catchup funding and disjointed changes to exam requirements in the last couple of years.

Vix Lowthion, Green Party Education spokesperson and an A-level teacher on the Isle of Wight, said:

“If education could be measured in terms of courage, resilience and determination then the class of 2022 and their teachers should sweep the board with honours.

“They have had to adapt to many different forms of learning and assessment, and this deserves acknowledgement and recognition as they hopefully are able to take the next exciting steps in their future.

“I call for the new Prime Minister to look to the example of our students adjusting to these changing circumstances in education, and pledge to prioritise a commission to reform our fragile and outdated assessment and exams system so that it is relevant, robust, fair and fit for the 21st century.

“Imagine how well our young people would do in the future if the assessment system was as strong and resilient as they have been.”

Jane Baston, co–chair of the Young Greens, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their results today. It’s an incredible achievement, especially in light of having had to adapt to difficult circumstances created by the government’s chaotic, dangerous mismanagement of education during Covid.

“However you plan to proceed, the value of learning is inherent: we share your fury at a government which time and time again puts the economy over your education, and celebrate the resilience you’ve shown. The fight for a fair education system continues, one which isn’t solely focused on capitalist profit making.”

