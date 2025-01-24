Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges: A Place to Enjoy Learning, Develop and Succeed – Ofsted.

During their recent visit to Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC), Ofsted stated that learners and apprentices ‘thoroughly enjoy learning at HRUC’. They feel valued and cared for by staff, benefit from well-structured programmes and ‘high-quality careers advice and guidance’, enabling them to make well-informed choices for their next steps. ‘Teachers are skilled at making their subjects interesting for learners and use a range of effective strategies so that learners can remember what they are taught.’

Ofsted noted the work we do to provide our students and apprentices with programmes that enrich their learning including participating in meaningful trips and visits, accessing guest speakers from industry, gaining employability skills and much more. Students and apprentices are provided with opportunities to enhance their industry knowledge, acquire practical skills to prepare them for workplace success, and develop their confidence to achieve and secure the outcomes they are aiming for.

HRUC is proud of its record breaking, best ever results across all three colleges. Our performance has seen our 16-18 year old achievement rates reach 87% – outstripping the national average of 80%. In addition, we’re delighted that ALL 15 subjects delivered across the HRUC group are also outperforming the national average.

Outstanding Student Behaviour and Personal Development and “Strong for Skills” are Praised in HRUC’s Positive Ofsted Inspection

HRUC, one of the leading further education institutions in London, has been rated “Strong for Skills”, and “Outstanding” for the behaviour and attitudes and personal development of its students, in its latest Ofsted inspection. HRUC achieved an overall “Good” rating for its educational offerings, leadership, and management.

The inspection, which took place between 12-15 November 2024 across HRUC’s five campuses, highlights the College group’s strong performance across several areas, and its positive impact on students, employers, and the local community.

Strong for Skills – Preparing Students and Apprentices for Successful Careers

Providing students and apprentices with routes to careers and the essential skills they need to prepare for the workplace, immersing them in employer related-activity, providing ‘meaningful, well-planned high-quality work experience’ and offering programmes that meet local and regional skills needs, is a core part of HRUC’s strategy. We are incredibly proud of the work we do to provide our students with opportunities to succeed. Ofsted noted that HRUC demonstrates a strong alignment with regional skills demands and has a ‘proactive’ approach to collaborating with employers and stakeholders to design programmes that address workforce needs. It also highlighted the College’s position as a ‘trusted partner that supports economic and social development in the area very effectively’ and referenced our work to design and teach the curriculum with stakeholders.

Our unique connection with Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) provides HRUC staff with access to MIT’s world-renowned researchers, cutting-edge technologies and management expertise, enriching our curriculum and driving educational technologies and innovation. We have also launched a ground-breaking National Innovation Competition for students across the country to win a life-changing educational and cultural visit to MIT in America.

Other exciting and innovative initiatives that demonstrate our commitment to meeting local and regional skills needs, growing the economy and providing our students with meaningful study programmes include:

the inspiring new Aviation Generation course, developed with Heathrow Airport, and other partners to provide access to careers in the aviation industry

partnerships with NHS trusts to ensure apprenticeships meet specific sector requirements

the Heathrow Inclusive Learning Partnership (HILP) empowering students with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities by providing real-world learning experiences with Heathrow and over 20 of their strategic partners

work placements at leading companies for our T-Level students to gain hands-on exposure in fields such as engineering, construction, and education.

Outstanding Behaviour and Attitudes and Personal Development

An outstanding rating was given for behaviour and attitudes with praise for HRUC’s welcoming, inclusive environment, where learners feel valued and supported. HRUC’s culture of safety enables students to thrive and inspectors commented that ‘learners and apprentices feel safe’ and they are ‘polite and respectful’.

Personal development was also graded as outstanding, reflecting the importance we place on enriching our learners’ experience. Our commitment to personal growth empowers students to make informed decisions about their future and progress onto positive destinations. Ofsted highlighted how enrichment activities ‘help learners and apprentices develop friendships and expand their interests and talents’.

A Culture of Excellence

HRUC’s leadership, praised for high expectations and effective use of data, has cultivated a culture of continuous improvement. Staff benefit from professional development opportunities, including training in neurodiversity and restorative practices, which has enhanced classroom management and teaching activity. Ofsted also noted that staff feel well-supported, with access to mental health resources and other wellbeing initiatives.

Governors play a pivotal role in HRUC’s success, leveraging their expertise to guide financial planning and curriculum development. Ofsted commented that ‘Governors contribute positively to and have good oversight of the college’s performance’.

Keith Smith HRUC’s Chief Executive said

“As one of the newest college groups we are on an incredible journey, so to achieve such a positive judgement from Ofsted is a real testimony to the extraordinary progress students and staff have made. We are excited to continue our journey, supporting our students and changing lives through education.”

Dylan McTaggart, HRUC Group Principal, said,

“I am incredibly proud of our HRUC community – the report acknowledges the pace of change across the College group and we continue to deliver outstanding outcomes for our students and preparing them for their next steps.”

Nick Davies, Chair of Corporation, said,

“Our governors would like to thank the leadership team and all our staff who – as the inspectors acknowledge – work very effectively with a diverse range of employers and stakeholders to understand local and regional skills needs. This work is enabling our brilliant students to develop their skills and experience.”

The full report can be viewed here.