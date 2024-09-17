Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC) launches new Aviation Generation programme at Heathrow Employment and Skills Academy

Outstanding organisations from across the aviation industry have marked the launch of the Aviation Generation programme at Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC) at an inspired event (Friday 13 September) featuring leading figures from organisations including British Airways, Boeing and Heathrow.

Aviation Generation’s collaboration with HRUC and industry leaders aims to create seamless pathways for young individuals to enter the aviation industry, ensuring a sustainable supply of skilled professionals for the future.

The launch at Heathrow Employment and Skills Academy comes as HRUC, working with Aviation Generation, starts a new two-year aviation course at Uxbridge College: Aviation | Uxbridge College, the first Further Education, Level 3 study programme, which will be delivered at the college and at Heathrow Academy.

The programme will enable students to:

Gain comprehensive knowledge about the aviation sector, its operations, and sustainability efforts.

Benefit from real-world insights with practical, tech-enabled learning materials from industry partners like Heathrow Airport and British Airways.

Qualified instructors: courses are taught by current aviation professionals, ensuring up-to-date industry practices.

Explore career pathways: graduates receive a Level 3 qualification, equivalent to three A-Levels, preparing them for careers in aircraft engineering, operations, and piloting.

The initiative also aims to address the aviation industry’s growing need for skilled professionals by integrating specialised training into education.

Liam Plumridge, Head of Employability at HRUC said:

“Aviation Generation is a new movement that has been steered by the aviation industry in order to create and develop the future of the sector. Aviation is a wide-ranging area that is exciting and complex. Our students are seeing for themselves some of the incredible challenges, skills, and innovations the industry has to offer.”

Poorvi Patel, Head of Education, Employment and Skills at Heathrow Employment and Skills Academy, said:

“There is no place like Heathrow, and we are excited to be able to offer young people – our future talent pipeline – a unique experience and insight into our airport and industry. Our collaboration with HRUC to deliver Aviation Generation will bring to life the learning curriculum with the realities of the workplace, whilst also building their skills and confidence.”

Helen Reynolds Senior Relationship Manager, at Heathrow Employment and Skills Academy, said:

“We are excited to be supporting college students to learn about the different sectors and job opportunities within aviation. This course will help the young people understand where their passion lies and enable them to make an informed decision about their future career.