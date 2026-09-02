Have We Mistaken Volume for Value?

Within education and skills, there is a tendency to equate more with better: more learning hours, more evidence, more checkpoints, more assessment. Yet, it is worth asking whether this assumption always holds. Are we measuring learning, or are we simply measuring more?

Assessment is a fundamental part of the skills system. It provides confidence that learners have developed the knowledge, skills, and behaviours they need to progress into employment, further study, or career advancement. But somewhere along the way, there is a risk that assessment volume has become confused with assessment value.

The two are not the same.

Evidence that matters

At its best, assessment provides meaningful insight. It helps learners understand their progress, supports providers in delivering high-quality education and gives employers confidence that an individual can perform effectively in the workplace.

What matters is not how much evidence is collected, but whether that evidence tells us something important.

Ultimately, employers are less interested in how much evidence has been produced and more interested in whether an individual can perform effectively in the workplace.

They want to know whether someone can apply their skills in real-life situations, solve problems, work effectively with others, and perform consistently. These outcomes are not always best demonstrated by increasing the number of assessment activities. In many cases, a smaller number of carefully designed assessments can provide richer and more reliable evidence of capability.

That is why assessment design matters so much. The focus should always be on the quality, authenticity, and relevance of assessment, rather than on quantity alone.

The burden of volume

There is another side to this conversation. Every assessment carries a cost.

For learners, excessive assessment can create anxiety and fatigue. For providers, it brings additional administration and delivery pressures. For awarding organisations, it increases complexity and can divert attention away from continuous development and innovation. If these burdens do not generate better evidence of learning, we should question whether they are justified.

None of this suggests that standards should be lowered or rigour compromised, quite the opposite. Robust assessment continues to be essential to protecting the integrity of qualifications and preserving confidence in outcomes.

However, rigour should not be confused with repetition.

The strongest assessment systems are often those in which every assessment activity has a clear purpose and a direct link to the knowledge or competence being measured. When assessment becomes an exercise in volume rather than value, it risks losing sight of the learner and the outcome it is intended to support.

A question for the future

This debate feels particularly relevant as technology continues to transform education and training.

Digital assessment, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies are creating new opportunities to gather evidence and monitor progress. The challenge is ensuring that these tools help us assess more intelligently, rather than simply increasing the amount of data we collect.

As assessment professionals, we should not be asking how much evidence we can collect. We should be asking whether the evidence helps us make sound judgements about learner achievement.

That distinction will become increasingly important in the years ahead. Trust in qualifications depends not on the volume of evidence generated, but on confidence that assessments are meaningful, fair, and fit for purpose.

The skills sector faces no shortage of challenges. Meeting them will require us to think carefully about what we assess, how we assess it, and why. If we can keep assessment focused on value rather than volume, we will not only strengthen confidence in qualifications but ensure that assessment continues to serve the people who matter most: learners, employers, and society.

By Leonie Thompson, Head of Assessment and Quality Assurance, NOCN Group