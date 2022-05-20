Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Have your say about languages provision in Further Education!

NICILT / Queen's University Belfast May 20, 2022
The British Academy, the UK’s national academy for the humanities and social sciences, has recently launched a UK-wide survey to find out about language provision in Further Education, including sixth-form colleges. The survey is organised by a team of researchers at Queen’s University Belfast.

It is a pivotal time for languages and things will only get better if everyone in FE participates. Even if your college does not currently offer any language courses, the British Academy still wants to hear from you.  

There are two surveys; one for each college’s head of languages/internationalisation and one for all students, full-time and part-time, even if they do not study languages.

Staff link: https://response.questback.com/queensuniversitybelfast/staff

Student link: https://response.questback.com/queensuniversitybelfast/student

Completing the survey should take no more than 15 minutes and the deadline is Thursday 31st May 2022.

If you have any queries or difficulties accessing the survey, or if you would like to complete the survey in Welsh, please contact [email protected]

Education
NICILT / Queen's University Belfast

