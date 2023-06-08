Have your say! Contribute to PebblePad’s new study on AI in Higher Education

At PebblePad’s annual conference in Birmingham this week, the team behind the Learning Journey Platform announced the biggest study to date on how AI is likely to shape the future of Higher Education – asking educators to participate in the research.

To inform the forthcoming report, PebblePad has already interviewed 1,500 students from various academic disciplines and geographical regions, gathering valuable insights into their experiences and expectations regarding AI in education. Now, PebblePad is extending its reach to educators, inviting them to contribute their perspectives and expertise to the study.

The outcome of this study will be an instructional report providing practical advice and guidance on optimising the use of AI in educational practices. The report will cover key areas such as AI-powered personalised learning experiences, intelligent assessment and feedback mechanisms, ethical considerations and privacy concerns, AI-supported administrative processes, efficiency improvements, and future trends in AI adoption in higher education.

PebblePad encourages educators, administrators, managers, and other stakeholders in the Higher Education community to participate in the study and shape the future of AI in education. By contributing their insights and experiences, individuals can help develop best practices that benefit both students and institutions. To participate in the study and share your perspective, visit the survey link: Survey – Generative AI Tools in Higher Education.

“We believe that AI has the potential to enhance teaching and learning practices in Higher Education, but it must be approached thoughtfully and responsibly,” said Kenny Nicholl, Chief Operating Officer at PebblePad. “Through this study, we aim to empower universities with actionable insights and practical advice, enabling them to leverage AI effectively in their teaching, learning, and administrative processes.”

