Health and social care alumnus from The Sheffield College to compete in the ‘Skills Olympics’

A former student from The Sheffield College(@sheffcol) has been selected to compete in this year’s ‘Skills Olympics’.

Edie Hanna will join scores of talented apprentices and students at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 and compete in the health and social care category.

Team UK will be heading for glory on the world stage in Lyon, France, just hours after the Olympic flame in Paris is dimmed.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 will host more than 1,500 young people from 65 countries who will compete in 62 different skill disciplines from 10th to 15th September.

Edie, 21, who is studying a Degree in Mental Health Nursing at Manchester Metropolitan University, said:

“I would like to thank my tutors at Hillsborough Campus for their support and teaching which helped to prepare me for WorldSkills.

“I am so grateful for the support from my tutors – I couldn’t have done it without them! I am really excited to go to Lyon. It is a great opportunity. I feel so fortunate to have been chosen. It was definitely a big surprise, which I am still quite shocked by.

“I feel really lucky to have been involved in WorldSkills and had all of the training and travel opportunities. I feel that this has also helped me massively with my degree and confidence throughout university.”

Edie previously completed a Health and Social Care Extended Diploma Level 3 at the college’s Hillsborough Campus on Livesey Street.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“We wish Edie the very best of luck. It is fantastic to see our health and social care staff recognised for the support they have given along the way. We can’t wait to hear how Edie gets on.”

All aged under 25, Team UK members will compete in disciplines including cyber security, renewable energy, digital construction, cooking, hairdressing and painting and decorating.

WorldSkills UK, a four nations partnership between education, industry and UK governments, is responsible for selecting, mentoring and training Team UK.

Pearson, the world’s leading learning company is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

Just like their sporting counterparts, Team UK has been training hard for this once in a lifetime opportunity to represent their country in their chosen career.

The UK has been taking part in the WorldSkills Competition since 1953 and the event is used by governments around the world, economists and global business leaders as a litmus test to measure preparedness to optimise future economic growth.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK, said:

“WorldSkills Lyon 2024 – think Olympic Games – where the prize is the world-class skills that UK employers are crying out for. I couldn’t be prouder of Edie and all of the exceptional young people in Team UK; they are fantastic role models.

“Together with Pearson, we will use their participation at WorldSkills to boost the prestige of technical and vocational education, inspiring many more young people to take up technical and vocational training across the UK to help drive investment, jobs and economic growth.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Vocational Qualifications and Training, Pearson, said:

“Pearson shares many goals with WorldSkills UK – celebrating the best of vocational and technical education, raising awareness and the prestige of the sector and supporting young people to set benchmarks of excellence in their chosen fields.

“I hope the Team UK members take pride in the fact that their dedication and talent have rightfully earned them a place in this prestigious competition. The skills they have honed, and the standards they have worked so hard to reach, represent the very best our nation has to offer. Here at Pearson, we are cheering you on every step of the way.”

Max Whitlock OBE, Triple World and Olympic Champion Gymnast, six-time Olympic medallist and former BTEC student, said:

“Huge congratulations to the remarkable ‘skills Olympians’ selected to represent the UK at the upcoming WorldSkills competition.

“Their passion and hard work will guarantee that UK skills will shine bright on the global stage this September. My support goes out to every member of Team UK as they prepare to take on the world in Lyon!”

Photo credit: WorldSkills UK.