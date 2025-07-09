Helping Students Stay Exam-Ready Through The Power of 10 Minutes a Day

As educators, we’re all too familiar with the challenge of supporting students who arrive in September lacking key knowledge and confidence, especially in maths. The long summer break can widen existing learning gaps for many of our learners, particularly those resitting GCSEs or bridging foundational gaps. Research shows that skills in maths can decline by up to 27% over the summer, nearly two months of lost progress.

This phenomenon, known as summer learning loss or the summer slide, is well documented. While it’s most often discussed in the context of schools, it’s highly relevant to FE settings. For FE tutors tasked with helping learners make meaningful progress towards a GCSE pass or consolidate key skills for further study, the autumn term can feel like an uphill battle if we have to reteach lost content. But the good news is that the solution doesn’t have to be costly or time-intensive.

Microlearning offers a smarter, more accessible alternative. Just 10 minutes of focused revision daily over the summer can significantly impact retention and confidence. It’s not about cramming, it’s about consistency over intensity.

Microlearning focuses on short, targeted bursts of learning. It supports long-term memory by harnessing spaced repetition, active recall, and daily low-pressure engagement. This approach is especially powerful for learners; it’s manageable, flexible, and can help build study habits in a non-threatening way.

Here’s how we can support students through microlearning this summer:

Many of our students are digital natives but may lack confidence or structure in using study platforms. Recommend tools that suit different needs:

Free resources like BBC Bitesize or Oak National Academy are easily accessible and curriculum-aligned.

Freemium / premium platforms like Quizlet, Inspired Learning AI, Seneca and Tassomai offer enhanced interactivity and personalised learning, all in digestible formats.

Encourage learners to set small, achievable daily goals, no more than 10 minutes a day on a learning app; this can keep skills sharp without overwhelming them.

Encourage Simple Daily Routines

Whether it’s 10 minutes after breakfast or before bed, a consistent habit can help learners return in September feeling more confident and less anxious. Many apps support streak tracking and gamification, making it easier to maintain motivation.

Student Lead Learning

Many FE learners arrive with low confidence in their academic ability. Microlearning can foster a sense of success and agency. Encourage students to notice their small wins, getting one more question right, finishing a topic quiz, or keeping up a daily streak. We’ve all seen the positive impact of a Duolingo streak; they are obsessed.

Build A Positive Study Culture

If your college or department has a summer engagement strategy, include microlearning. Even a simple email campaign or group message to resit learners, suggesting useful apps and a 10-minute-a-day challenge, can start the year on a firmer footing.

With over 25 years of teaching experience, I’ve seen the difference that even light summer revision can make. Learners who keep skills fresh over the break return with greater confidence, improved retention, and a more positive mindset.

Summer learning loss may be inevitable, but with the right tools and a microlearning approach, it doesn’t have to define our students’ September. For GCSE resitters and learners needing a stronger foundation, 10 minutes a day might be the key to turning things around.

By Donna Rouse, Retired Head of Maths