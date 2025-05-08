Hereward teacher receives industry award for outstanding contribution to music

Twenty-five years of dedication by Hereward music teacher Alvin Leon have been recognised with a prestigious industry award.

Alvin delivers music lessons across various pathways – Learning For Life, Foundation, Explorer and Discovery – supporting learners with special needs to explore creativity and potential careers in music using diverse techniques and strategies.

He was nominated for the UK Music Outstanding Contribution to Engagement through Music (OCEM) by the Chief Examiner for the University of the Arts London (UAL) Music Production and Performance courses delivered at the college.

Alvin received his Special Mention award at a ceremony held at Spanish Caravan in Liverpool which coincided with last week’s Sound City Festival.

Talking about his own educational journey and career, he said:

“I studied Music Composition at Coventry University and went on to do a Degree in Arts Practice and Cultural Policy. Alongside this I was gaining experience within the local music scene as a writer and producing /remixing music for local artists.

“I ventured into writing music for TV, where my music has featured on several prime-time TV shows. I wrote the music for the full series of Channel 4’s Street Market Chefs with Amanda Lamb and the full series of Garden ER with David Domoney.

“I have also been commissioned to write the music for a theatre production called Stripped which was premiered at Leamington’s Loft Theatre and toured at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“Teaching has always been my passion – and particularly working in the SEN sector. I was introduced to Hereward College through my work as a West Midlands Senior Tutor with the Drake Music Project, when I delivered evening workshops for residential and day students.

“The Drake Music Project is an organisation of creators, composers and workshop leaders working together with a vision to empower learners with disabilities to create music through technology.

“I was responsible for leading music workshops in many SEN schools within the West Midlands as well as delivering training sessions with teachers and workshop tutors in Manchester and London – a job I thoroughly enjoyed.

“The workshops were popular and provided learners with many opportunities to perform in venues such as Birmingham NEC and London’s O2 Arena.

“I started working for Hereward in 2000 and have always been supported in my vision to widen access for learners in an FE environment.”

A talented musician himself, Alvin revealed he once played for one of the most influential global politicians of all time.

“I have always had a passion for music, being self-taught as a drummer in bands and later playing keyboards.

“I gained many years’ experience working with bands and touring in Ireland, where I had the wonderful experience of performing for Nelson Mandella in Dublin when he collected the Freedom of The City Award in 1990.”

Speaking about his own award, Alvin said:

“This is a first for me and a total surprise. I had the pleasure of taking the UAL Senior Examiner Nigel Hooper on a tour of the Discovery Pathway at the college.

“I talked with him about the incredible work staff do in this sector and particularly the opportunities we present the learners with. He was most impressed with the breadth of our resources and the links we have established in industry. He said he was keen to spotlight our college and the work we do.

“It is a great feeling to be nominated for the award and a wonderful acknowledgement of my journey both as a musician and my commitment and passion for teaching and learning at Hereward College.”

Hereward College Principal and CEO Paul Cook MBE paid tribute. He said:

“Over the past quarter century Alvin has inspired so many young people with special educational needs to follow his footsteps and forge their own careers in music.

“The outstanding contribution he has made has been rightly recognised with this prestigious music industry award. It’s so well deserved and I am absolutely delighted for him.”