Hopwood Hall College and The Open University announce groundbreaking new partnership

@HopwoodHall College and University Centre has formed an exciting new partnership with The Open University (OU) – meaning degree courses can now be completed in the borough.

This groundbreaking alliance will see specially-selected bachelor’s degrees delivered by the college and validated by the OU.

The first of which will be BSc Zoo Science and Wildlife Conservation and BSc Health and Social Care, both of which will be delivered from September 2024.

These two routes – which will be taught at the college’s Middleton Campus – are designed to be as accessible as possible, with competitive £6,000-per-year course fees.

The Zoo Science and Wildlife Conservation and Health and Social Care pathways begin with a two-year foundation degree, with the option to top these up to a full Bachelor of Science degree in a third year.

Ultimately, they will provide local learners with greater choice when it comes to gaining life-changing qualifications through Higher Education.

The full Zoo Science and Wildlife Conservation route allows learners to study animal biology, anthrozoology and ecological principles during the course.

These students will get hands on experience with some of the hundreds of animals homed at the college, many of which are classed as Vulnerable or Endangered.

Meanwhile, the full Health and Social Care programme paves the perfect path into the sector through studying mental wellbeing, psychological therapy and ethics in healthcare.

Applications are now being accepted for the foundation programmes and can be submitted through UCAS or by getting in touch with the college’s admissions team.

The pioneering partnership between Hopwood and the OU stands to enhance the future career aspirations of people across the borough, as well as across Greater Manchester and beyond.

It has the potential to foster growth in local employment and address current skills shortages within some key regional industries.

Hopwood Hall College is approved by the OU as an appropriate organisation to offer higher education programmes leading to OU validated awards.

JULIA HEAP, PRINCIPAL AND CEO OF HOPWOOD HALL COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY CENTRE, SAID:

“I’m so excited for this new partnership with The Open University and what it means for learners both in the borough and beyond.

“Higher Education is a huge step for people who aspire towards becoming a master of their field and attaining top jobs in their chosen industries.

“These two fantastic degree programmes mean that local learners can now enjoy higher-level opportunities that are cost-effective and conveniently delivered within the borough of Rochdale.

“It goes a long way to widening participation in Higher Education and ensuring that people can stay local and go far!”

SIMON FARRAR, ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL (ACADEMIC AND HIGHER TECHNICAL EDUCATION) AT HOPWOOD HALL COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY CENTRE, SAID:

“Our partnership with The Open University is the culmination of extensive diligence and hard work from both organisations, as well as significant consultation with a number of local employers.

“We’re thrilled now to be working with the OU in preparations to deliver a new era of university-level education for local learners.

“We hope that this partnership will grow from strength to strength over the next few years to improve university-level education and positively impact the economy and skills supply in the area.”

PROFESSOR TIM BLACKMAN, VICE-CHANCELLOR OF THE OPEN UNIVERSITY, SAID:

“Advanced skills training is vital to create thriving local economies, attracting new businesses, and helping others grow.

“Funding from the UK Government has enabled the OU to work with further education colleges to develop their technical higher education offering in their local communities.

“We are delighted to welcome the new colleges into the fold.”