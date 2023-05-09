HoW College Access to HE Students Celebrate Brian May Award Nominations!

Celebrations are underway as two Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) Access to Higher Education Students have been nominated for this year’s Brian May ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award

Teri Blewitt, Access to HE Science part time year 2 student, and Ocean Riley, Access to HE Social Science and Law part time year 2 student, have been successful in the nominations for Brian May ‘Outstanding Achievement’ Award. This category is for students that have either excelled in their academic study by producing assessed work of a consistently high standard or who have vastly improved during the Access to HE courses.

Both Ocean and Teri have been informed of the good news and their success and have been invited to attend the awards ceremony which is taking place on 25th May 2023 in the McGregor’s Suite at Aston Villa Football Club.

This is a fantastic achievement for our students, well done both!

