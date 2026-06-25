How Construction Careers Are Evolving for the Next Generation

Young people entering construction today are joining an industry that is evolving quickly. While practical trade skills remain at the centre of construction, younger workers are also entering a sector increasingly shaped by sustainability targets, new technology, changing regulations and shifting customer expectations.

At the same time, attracting younger workers has become one of the construction industry’s biggest long-term challenges.

CITB’s Construction Workforce Outlook 2025 to 2029 estimates that the industry will need to recruit the equivalent of 239,300 extra workers over the next five years to meet expected demand.

As experienced tradespeople retire and demand for housing, infrastructure and retrofit work continues, the industry is under growing pressure to bring through the next generation of skilled workers.

Travis Perkins explores how construction careers are changing, why younger workers are increasingly important to the future of the trade and the skills that could shape the next generation of construction careers.

Why younger workers matter more than ever

Construction has always relied on skilled workers who can deliver high standards, solve problems on site and work safely under pressure. However, the industry is now facing the challenge of replacing skills and experience that are gradually leaving the workforce.

Many businesses are already dealing with labour shortages across key trades, while an ageing workforce means knowledge and experience could be lost if younger workers are not encouraged into the industry.

The challenge is also reflected more broadly across the UK labour market. The government’s recent Young People and Work interim report found that more than one million 16 to 24 year olds are currently not in education, employment or training (NEET), the highest level since 2013.

The report warns that without intervention, this figure could rise further over the coming years, highlighting the importance of creating clear and accessible routes into industries such as construction.

The report also notes that many young people want to work but face growing barriers entering employment, with fewer entry level opportunities, reduced work experience routes and increasing challenges transitioning from education into work.

Against this backdrop, there are signs that construction is beginning to attract more young people. Government data shows that Construction, Planning and the Built Environment apprenticeship starts increased by 7.7% in 2025/26 to 20,860 starts between August 2025 and January 2026.

Andy Rayner Director of Skills and Apprenticeships at Travis Perkins says,

“Construction has always depended on skilled people with practical experience, but the industry is now having to think more carefully about how it attracts and develops the next generation of workers.

“Younger people entering the trade will play an important role in helping construction adapt to changing regulations, sustainability requirements and new technology, while also helping businesses build long term resilience for the future.”

For employers and experienced tradespeople, this also means investing more time into mentoring and supporting younger workers on site. Many of the most important skills in construction are still learned through practical experience and working alongside experienced teams.

Traditional trade skills still form the foundation

Although the industry is changing, core construction skills remain essential. Bricklaying, carpentry, roofing, plumbing, plastering, electrical work, groundworks and general building skills continue to sit at the center of the industry.

Whether working with timber, drainage systems or paving stones, the next generation of tradespeople still need to develop strong practical skills and an understanding of how different materials and trades work together on site.

Younger workers still need to develop practical ability, attention to detail, communication skills and an understanding of how different trades work together on site.

However, the routes into construction are evolving. Apprenticeships, college courses, employer-led training and work placements are becoming increasingly important in helping younger people gain experience and enter the industry.

Last August, the government announced new foundation apprenticeships in construction as part of wider efforts to encourage more young people into the industry. Employers will also reportedly receive £2,000 for every foundation apprentice they take on and retain as part of wider efforts to support construction skills.

Technology is also changing construction careers

Technology is increasingly shaping how construction projects are planned, managed and delivered across the industry.

Younger workers entering construction today may now encounter digital tools for estimating, project planning, stock management, communication, health and safety processes and compliance. On larger projects, this can also include digital drawings, connected equipment and building information modelling.

Alongside this, some construction businesses are also beginning to explore how AI could support areas such as scheduling, estimating, project management and site operations. Research from Autodesk suggests that more than a third of UK construction firms are already using AI in some form.

While practical trade skills remain central to the industry, younger workers entering construction today may have more opportunities to develop digital and technology focused skills that previous generations of tradespeople were not exposed to early in their careers.

This does not mean every tradesperson needs to become a technology specialist. However, digital confidence is becoming increasingly valuable across many areas of construction, particularly as projects become more complex and compliance requirements continue to evolve.

Rayner says,

“Technology will not replace practical trade skills, but it is changing how projects are managed, communicated and delivered across construction.

“Younger workers entering the industry today are growing up with digital tools in everyday life, which can help them adapt more quickly to new systems and technology on site.

“Workers who can combine strong practical skills with confidence using digital tools may be in a strong position as the industry continues to evolve.”

A changing industry with long term opportunity

Construction careers are changing, but the industry continues to offer strong long term opportunities for younger workers.

The sector increasingly needs people who can combine practical trade skills with adaptability, sustainability awareness and confidence working alongside new technology.

For employers, supporting apprentices and younger workers is not simply about recruitment. It is becoming essential for maintaining skills, strengthening businesses and supporting the long-term future of the construction industry.

As construction continues to evolve, younger workers entering the industry today could help shape how the next generation of projects are delivered across the UK.