Hull College Celebrates Double Win at Educate North Awards 2025

Hull College is celebrating a proud moment of recognition after taking home two prestigious accolades at the Educate North Awards 2025, held in Manchester earlier this month.

The annual awards now in their 11th year recognise and reward excellence, innovation, and best practice across the education sector in the North of England.

With more than 20 honours handed out on the night, Hull College was delighted to win both the Sustainable Green Initiative Award and the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Award, while also being shortlisted in four additional categories.

The glittering awards ceremony, hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, brought together education leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across the region.

Leading the Way in Sustainability

Hull College’s ‘Rising Tides, Rising Minds’ project earned the top honour in the Sustainable Green Initiative Award category. Designed to embed sustainability into every corner of college life, the project has successfully trained over 2,650 students and 200 staff, working with more than 100 businesses to equip the region with the green skills needed for a sustainable future.

The Educate North Awards judges praised the college’s efforts, stating:

‘Hull College was selected for its outstanding commitment to sustainability, green skills development, and business engagement in one of the UK’s most climate-vulnerable and underfunded regions. Despite receiving almost no investment, it has delivered significant impact: training thousands of students and staff, collaborating with over 100 businesses, and establishing a Green Energy Laboratory, while setting a powerful example for other institutions.’

Nick Marshall, Head of Department at The Institute of Digital and Advanced Manufacturing at Hull College, said:

“This award is a reflection of the dedication and passion of everyone involved in the ‘Rising Tides, Rising Minds’ project. Sustainability isn’t a bolt-on at Hull College it’s part of who we are. We’re immensely proud to be leading the charge for green skills and environmental responsibility in our community. This recognition validates our work and motivates us to go even further.”

Empowering Voices Through Innovation

The college also scooped the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Award for its pioneering ‘Silent Voices, Vivid Stories’ project a deeply moving digital gallery powered by AI that amplifies the stories and lived experiences of ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) students.

The judges commented:

‘This winning entry was selected for its ambitious vision and innovative approach, achieving significant outcomes for a vulnerable and unheard cohort of students through unconventional means. Its impact was both profound and far-reaching, benefiting a large number of people during a particularly challenging time.’

Tina Lynam, Head of Department at The Institute of Adult Foundation Skills, said:

“Silent Voices, Vivid Stories is all about human connection, creativity, and empowerment. We are incredibly proud of our ESOL students, who bravely shared their journeys and identities through this powerful platform. Winning this award shows the value of inclusive innovation and the vital role storytelling plays in education and community.”

In addition to the two award wins, Hull College was also shortlisted in four other categories, showcasing the breadth and impact of its work across the education sector. These categories included: Campaign of the Year, Community Engagement Award HE/FE Sector, Inclusion Award, Leadership and Innovation Award, and FE College of the Year.

Principal and CEO Debra Gray MBE commented:

“This is a moment of real pride for everyone at Hull College. These awards celebrate the incredible commitment of our staff, the creativity of our learners, and the inclusive, sustainable values that define us. To be recognised on such a significant stage reaffirms that our journey of transformation is not only making a difference locally, but also setting an example nationally. We are proud to be Hullraisers fearless, driven, and ready to rise.”