Hull College Students Set to Take Learning Global with International Study Trips

Students at Hull College are preparing to take their learning beyond the classroom and onto the global stage, with an exciting programme of international study trips planned for 2026 – beginning with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Performing Arts and Art & Design students to travel to St Lucia.

Thanks to funding from the UK government’s Turing Scheme, ten students will spend two weeks in the Caribbean island of St Lucia this month, immersing themselves in a new culture while developing their creative skills, confidence, and independence through performance-based learning and cultural exchange.

For many students, the trip represents far more than travel – it’s a chance to grow personally and professionally, build independence, and gain real-world experience in an international setting. The opportunity is already inspiring students to push beyond their comfort zones and think differently about their future ambitions.

Performing Arts student, Coby Jones, said:

“I’ve never had an opportunity like this before – it will be my first time abroad, so I’m really excited about the whole trip. I know this experience will help me grow in confidence, both personally and professionally. Meeting new people, working in unfamiliar settings, and taking on new challenges will push me out of my comfort zone in the best possible way.

“The fact that the trip combines travel with hands-on work experience makes it even more special. Opportunities like this are so important for students. You build strong connections with people from your college, gain real-world experience, and take part in things you’d never usually have the chance to do.

“As a performing arts student, I’m especially excited to learn about different creative and dance styles in St Lucia. Sharing techniques and learning from others will give me new ideas and help me develop as a performer.”

Art & Design student, Alix Traynor, added:

“Taking part in an international project like this will be a great addition to my CV. It shows initiative and a willingness to step outside your comfort zone. The programme looks incredibly exciting and varied. Over the two weeks, we’ll be involved in a wide range of arts activities, which will help me better understand life in St Lucia and how different cultures live and work. I know this trip will be incredibly inspiring and has already encouraged me to think more seriously about working or travelling abroad in the future.”

The visit marks the first in a series of international learning experiences planned by Hull College, reinforcing its commitment to student development, global citizenship, and real-world skills. Following the St Lucia trip, students from a wide range of curriculum areas will also benefit from international opportunities over the coming months:

South Africa | March 2026

Electrical Engineering, Brickwork, and Carpentry & Joinery students

Health and Social Care, Early Years, Music, Sport, and Uniformed Protective Services students

Business, Travel & Tourism, Catering & Hospitality, and Motor Vehicle students

Students who have been nominated for excellent progress in Maths and English

Clare Chaffe, Assistant Principal at Hull College, highlighted that the trips reflect the college’s student-first approach and commitment to meaningful, inclusive opportunities. She said:

“These international experiences are transformational. They give our students the chance to grow in confidence, develop independence, and see first-hand how their skills translate into global contexts. For many students, this is their first time travelling abroad, and that experience alone can be life changing.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to offer these opportunities through the Turing Scheme. At Hull College, we believe education should open doors – not just locally, but internationally. These trips support our students to become adaptable, culturally aware, and better prepared for employment in an increasingly global workforce.”

The Turing Scheme represents the UK government’s commitment to a ‘Global Britain’, encouraging educational institutions to build and maintain international partnerships. Named after pioneering British mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing, the scheme is dedicated to helping students of all backgrounds across the UK gain invaluable international experience, develop new skills, and enhance their employability. For Hull College students, these trips are more than travel – they are opportunities to learn, grow, and raise their aspirations on a global scale.

