Hull College Vice Principal Ranjit Singh Awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours List

A senior leader at Hull College has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 for his services to Further Education.

Ranjit Singh, Vice Principal for Quality & Learner Experience, has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) – one of the UK’s highest honours – for his transformational work in Further Education and his dedication to raising standards and aspirations for students at Hull College.

Since joining Hull College, Ranjit has played a pivotal role in the college’s turnaround, driving forward a culture of trust, transparency, and collaboration. Under his leadership, the college has gone from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’ in its Ofsted rating – with its adult learning provision now rated ‘Outstanding’.

Speaking about receiving the honour, Ranjit said:

“I am extremely proud to be receiving an OBE. This is an incredible honour and something I never imagined would come my way. I would like to thank Debra Gray MBE for her expert guidance and support over the past few years, and Amarjit Basi for his invaluable mentorship.

“This recognition is a reflection of all the amazing staff at Hull College, who I have the privilege of working with every day. This award will only inspire me to work even harder to help our students and community achieve great things. Finally, my heartfelt thanks also go to my wife and son for their love and support.”

Over the past few years, Ranjit has been at the forefront of Hull College’s impressive transformation, leading a strategic shift in quality and learner experience that has earned national recognition. His unwavering commitment to high standards, innovation, and evidence-based practice has helped raise outcomes and aspirations for students across the college.

A passionate advocate for sector improvement, Ranjit introduced the HOW2 teaching platform at Hull College, embedding a collaborative, developmental model of teaching that replaced traditional grading systems and empowered staff to grow through shared best practice.

With a leadership style rooted in personal strengths, continuous professional development, and a belief in the power of mentoring, Ranjit has inspired high-performing teams and nurtured emerging talent across the organisation. Holding a Master’s degree and the NPQEL in Executive Leadership, he remains committed to learning, growth, and driving meaningful change in the education sector. In May 2024, he achieved the status of Senior Fellow (SFHEA) – an advanced level of professional recognition that evidences his expertise and sustained impact in teaching and learning in Higher Education.

A strong believer in the power of education to change lives, Ranjit, who also holds a position on the Board at Hull Truck Theatre and is part of the Siemens Mobility Quality Sub-Committee, is proud to serve the city of Hull – a place he believes is full of potential, talent, and resilience. His work is rooted in a deep commitment to raising aspirations in one of the UK’s most disadvantaged areas, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.

“Hull is a city with huge potential, and its communities deserve the very best from their educational institutions. Everything we do at Hull College is about raising aspirations and making a positive difference. It is a privilege to contribute to that journey and to work alongside colleagues who share the same passion for delivering opportunity, raising standards, and helping people thrive.”

Debra Gray MBE, Principal and CEO at Hull College, added:

“Ranjit is an outstanding leader who lives and breathes our mission to improve the lives of and opportunities for our students at Hull College. He has brought vision, energy, and excellence to everything he has done here, and this honour is richly deserved. His passion for education, commitment to evidence-based excellence, and belief in people development have made a lasting impact not only on our college, but on the wider sector. We are incredibly proud of him.”

Ranjit’s recognition follows a period of significant progress at Hull College, with increasing student success rates, improved learner experience, and local, regional, and national recognition for the college’s work in technical education.