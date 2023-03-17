ILS learners enjoy team-building day at leading North Wales college

TEAM sports, dance and yoga were among the activities enjoyed by Coleg Cambria students on a unique team-building day.

Independent Living Skills (ILS) learners from the college’s Northop campus took part in various sessions designed to improve health and wellbeing, boost confidence and further strengthen friendships.

Organised by Student Voice Engagement Officer Mark Ryan Hughes and ILS Progress Coach Sarah Laszlo, 16 ILS student representatives attended the programme, supported by Active Cambria, Student Enterprise and Student Voice.

Student Voice Engagement Officer Robert Jones praised the group for embracing the day, which took place at Cambria’s Deeside site.

He said: “We are so proud of the group; it was a successful series of activities and they took on all challenges!

“As well as sports and games they tried yoga, arts, and enterprise crafts and in the afternoon held a debate on topical issues including whether schools should give out homework.

“Many of them were very nervous to begin with but soon found their voice and gained confidence, even going up on stage to speak into the microphone and present their points to the rest of the groups – they did brilliantly.”

Mark added: “We were so glad to be able to support this team building and assist the students in raising their voices – it was a great day.”

For more on the wide range of Independent Living Skills courses available at Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk/adults/subject-areas-2/independent-living-skills. Alternatively, follow @ilsnorthop on social media.

