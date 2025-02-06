‘I’m a celebrity’ producer meets film students

Students at Barking & Dagenham College were treated to a special careers masterclass with the successful TV producer turned Talent Manager, Annie Conlon.

Annie has produced numerous major TV shows during her enviable twenty-five year career, including I’m a Celebrity, Come Dine With Me, Rich House Poor House, The Only Way is Essex and many more mainstream programmes.

Having worked across all genres of TV, and with her impressive track record, Annie has now turned her hand to being a Talent Manager for All3Media. All3Media develop and produce award-winning programming ranging from true crime to soap operas and reality TV.

With all this experience, Annie was the perfect person to come and speak with film and media students at the College. During the talk, Annie shared her inspiring career journey and offered students lots of invaluable advice on breaking into the media industry. Annie welcomed questions from the students who were all keen to hear hints and tips about the industry.

Film student Jack Buntine explained: “I found this masterclass so helpful because it gave me a massive insight on how to get started in the industry. I have always wanted to share my passion of film with other people, so Annie’s journey inspired me to be more creative and freer in my projects!”

Zoe Richardson, Skills Event and Development Manager at Barking & Dagenham College said: “Annie’s insights into the industry are invaluable for our students, and her passion for mentoring our learners is aspirational.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Annie, for sharing her expertise and inspiring the next generation of media professionals.”

During the session, Annie delved into the behind-the-scenes realities of TV production, explaining the level of dedication, adaptability, and resilience required to succeed. She highlighted how important networking and gaining hands-on experience are for aspiring filmmakers, advising students to seek internships, work experience, and build strong portfolios.

The students also had the chance to explore real-life challenges faced in television production and how to overcome them. Annie spoke candidly about the ever-evolving landscape of the media industry, including the impact of digital platforms and how new technologies are shaping the future of TV. Her ability to connect with students and provide realistic, practical advice made the session both engaging and informative.

Many students left the talk feeling inspired and motivated, with a clearer understanding of the different career paths available in the industry. The College regularly offers opportunities like this to give students direct access to industry professionals who can guide and mentor them as they take their first steps into media and television careers.

This masterclass is just one example of the College’s ongoing commitment to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to thrive in competitive industries. By bringing in experts like Annie Conlon, students can gain exclusive insights and firsthand accounts of what it takes to succeed in the world of TV and media.