Impington International College IB students secure Oxbridge and Russell Group university places

Students from Impington International College are celebrating their International Baccalaureate (IB) results, securing places at esteemed universities across the UK, including Oxford University, Imperial College London, University of Edinburgh, and more.

Amongst a string of other collective and individual highlights, almost 10 percent of IB Diploma Programme (DP) students accomplished 40 points or more, which is the equivalent of four A*’s at A Level; placing them as some of the highest attaining students in the world.

Student, Isabel M., studied the DP and achieved 44 points out of a possible 45. Isabel was a former student at Impington Village College and decided to continue their learning journey at its Sixth Form. Isabel will read Computer Science at the University of Edinburgh.

Speaking on their success, Isabel, said: “I was absolutely delighted to receive my results today alongside the rest of the year. It was a big relief to have met the requirement for my top university choice and I am looking forward to being able to move onto further education, knowing how well both the IB and Impington International College have prepared me.”

Despite being the only Sixth Form in Cambridgeshire to offer two IB programmes, the College’s students consistently achieve higher than the global average point score. This year’s cohort achieved an average point score of 34; higher than this year’s global average of 30.32. 25 percent of all students were awarded a Bilingual Diploma.

Student, Misa H., also previously studied at Impington Village College and achieved 43 points out of 45. Misa will be studying Chemistry at Imperial College London from September, and said: “When I opened my results, I felt a sense of recognition for the work I had put in over the past two years. But I also realised that I couldn’t have done it without the support of the Sixth Form team or the wonderful community of students we had built over our time together.”

Reflecting on the impressive student outcomes, Bronwyn Wilson, Head of Sixth Form (DP), said: “I would like to say a huge congratulations to all of our students who received their IB Results. An average point score of 34 points is no mean feat and I really am proud of all of our students who have displayed exemplary enthusiasm and commitment to their learning throughout their time with us.

“I am thrilled for those who have received invitations to enrol in their first choice universities and am excited about the number of students who will be continuing their educational journeys overseas. This is a testament to the power and truly international education that studying the IB provides, and I look forward to monitoring their progress over the coming years.”

Alongside the DP, students can also study the IB’s Career-related Programme (CP), which combines academic subjects from the DP with career-related learning, and is designed to prepare students for both higher education and the world of work. Many of this year’s CP cohort achieved six and seven point scores in their IB subjects; seven being the highest possible grade.

Leanne Gibbons, Head of Sixth Form (CP), said: “It has been another incredible year for our CP students. Our Performance School students have dazzled audiences through a series of performances, while numerous Sports Scholars have received calls ups to represent county teams – congratulations to them all.

“We have a long list of CP alumni who have gone on to build impressive careers on the West End and professional sporting stages. Through the programme, students are able to gain hands-on, career-related experience and benefit from regular professional coaching while continuing to develop a robust academic education. This ensures that they are able to thrive, no matter which career pathway they choose to pursue once they leave us.”

This year’s positive IB results follow the announcement that main College, Impington Village College was listed as East Anglia’s Comprehensive School of the Year in the 2024 Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.